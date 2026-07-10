Twitter funny tweets of the week

Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Poke Reporter. Updated July 10th, 2026

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Hello and welcome to yet another scorching Friday. It’s been a fraught week in the worlds of politics and sport – sometimes combined, thanks to Fifa.

We highly recommend giving your nerves a break by stepping away from the news feed and reading these funny tweets from the past seven days. Disclaimer – we’re not licensed to give advice of any sort.

If you see something you like, show it a bit of love.

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