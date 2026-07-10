Twitter funny tweets of the week
Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week
Hello and welcome to yet another scorching Friday. It’s been a fraught week in the worlds of politics and sport – sometimes combined, thanks to Fifa.
We highly recommend giving your nerves a break by stepping away from the news feed and reading these funny tweets from the past seven days. Disclaimer – we’re not licensed to give advice of any sort.
If you see something you like, show it a bit of love.
1.
Christ how powerful is Camilla’s fan ! #wimbledon #Fery pic.twitter.com/MwyE9eNVsx
— Redfoxi 💙 (@Redfoxi) July 8, 2026
2.
[inventing the letter Q] let’s do O again, but this time give it a cigarette
— erin chack (@ErinChack) July 8, 2026
3.
Ed Sheeran performed a private gig for the England team, making the players appreciate just how lucky Jordan Henderson was to leave the squad early pic.twitter.com/ujBO8Z4cBy
— Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) July 9, 2026
4.
Morning Me: *tossing laundry into washer* this is easy!
Evening Me: *staring at 5 unfolded baskets of clothes* what have I done
— Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) July 8, 2026
5.
Happy one week anniversary to the grocery store basil plant I have managed to keep alive
— meghan (@deloisivete) July 9, 2026
6.
Cats were invented by lint rolling companies
— Mark (@AgingRanchHand) July 8, 2026
7.
Nolan’s adaptation of Homer looks all wrong. Old ships and wooden horses and mythical creatures. Homer works at a power plant and eats donuts. He’s friends with Lenny and Carl. I guess we’ll see. 🤷♂️
— Ethan Beard (@ethan_beard1920) July 7, 2026
8.
I'm looking forward to the end of the latest heatwave, so that I can get together with the other Dads when it rains, and say "we needed that".
— Granite Man 🏴 (@GraniteDhuine) July 9, 2026
9.
I just saved a bunch of money on my car insurance by switching to arson.
— Lord Rat Squirt (@lordratsquirt) July 7, 2026
10.
My favorite word is "Amen" because when I hear it it means you're done asking Me for stupid shit.
— God (@TheTweetOfGod) July 9, 2026
11.
Mispronouncing the number after 39 is my forte
— FᎪᎢ ᏩᎪNᎠᎪᏞF (@sofarrsogud) July 8, 2026
12.
"password is too similar to previous passwords"
I know, that's how I remember my passwords
— Social Outcast (@SocialOutcast82) July 5, 2026