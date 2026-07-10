Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter funny tweets of the week

Hello and welcome to yet another scorching Friday. It’s been a fraught week in the worlds of politics and sport – sometimes combined, thanks to Fifa.

We highly recommend giving your nerves a break by stepping away from the news feed and reading these funny tweets from the past seven days. Disclaimer – we’re not licensed to give advice of any sort.

If you see something you like, show it a bit of love.

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[inventing the letter Q] let’s do O again, but this time give it a cigarette — erin chack (@ErinChack) July 8, 2026

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Ed Sheeran performed a private gig for the England team, making the players appreciate just how lucky Jordan Henderson was to leave the squad early pic.twitter.com/ujBO8Z4cBy — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) July 9, 2026

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Morning Me: *tossing laundry into washer* this is easy! Evening Me: *staring at 5 unfolded baskets of clothes* what have I done — Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) July 8, 2026

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Happy one week anniversary to the grocery store basil plant I have managed to keep alive — meghan (@deloisivete) July 9, 2026

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Cats were invented by lint rolling companies — Mark (@AgingRanchHand) July 8, 2026

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Nolan’s adaptation of Homer looks all wrong. Old ships and wooden horses and mythical creatures. Homer works at a power plant and eats donuts. He’s friends with Lenny and Carl. I guess we’ll see. 🤷‍♂️ — Ethan Beard (@ethan_beard1920) July 7, 2026

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I'm looking forward to the end of the latest heatwave, so that I can get together with the other Dads when it rains, and say "we needed that". — Granite Man 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@GraniteDhuine) July 9, 2026

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I just saved a bunch of money on my car insurance by switching to arson. — Lord Rat Squirt (@lordratsquirt) July 7, 2026

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My favorite word is "Amen" because when I hear it it means you're done asking Me for stupid shit. — God (@TheTweetOfGod) July 9, 2026

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Mispronouncing the number after 39 is my forte — FᎪᎢ ᏩᎪNᎠᎪᏞF (@sofarrsogud) July 8, 2026

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