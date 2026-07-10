Politics donald trump iran war reporter

A European reporter just took Donald Trump down with the cold hard truth about the Iran war and more of this sort of thing in America please

Saul Hutson. Updated July 10th, 2026

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A free and bold European press corps did its job this week during the NATO summit in Turkey.

Instead of lobbing softball questions that go nowhere or accepting tirades from whichever powerful politician happens to be standing at the microphone, this press pool pushed for real answers to questions on issues affecting everyone around the world.

It was very clearly something Donald Trump was not ready for.

Watch as Trump leans closer to better hear this reporter question everything he’s been claiming about Iran over the last few months.

Chef’s kiss.

Trump’s complete non-answer and pivot was only slightly better than his usual response back on American soil. (Read: when he just insults the reporter and tries to block their access.) But not that much better.

Twitter was fired up to see a reporter who had the gall to question Trump’s disastrous decision-making and the far more disastrous results.

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