US donald trump lindsey graham

Donald Trump was asked if the Russians had ‘poisoned’ Lindsey Graham and his answer said so much more about Trump than it did Graham

John Plunkett. Updated July 14th, 2026

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As you may very well have seen elsewhere, Lindsey Graham, the US senator and key ally of Donald Trump, has died aged 71.

We mention it because Trump was interviewed on the right-winger’s right-wing news channel, Newsman, where he was asked about the possibly that Graham had been poisoned by the Russians during a visit to Ukraine.

No, it’s not a theory we’ve read either

And ‘Doctor’ Trump’s response was just as illuminating as you’d expect.

Graham died of an “aortic dissection” caused by cardiovascular disease, just in case you were wondering, and these people surely said it best.

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