Donald Trump was asked if the Russians had ‘poisoned’ Lindsey Graham and his answer said so much more about Trump than it did Graham

US donald trump lindsey graham

As you may very well have seen elsewhere, Lindsey Graham, the US senator and key ally of Donald Trump, has died aged 71.

We mention it because Trump was interviewed on the right-winger’s right-wing news channel, Newsman, where he was asked about the possibly that Graham had been poisoned by the Russians during a visit to Ukraine.

No, it’s not a theory we’ve read either

And ‘Doctor’ Trump’s response was just as illuminating as you’d expect.

WATCH: Newsmax asks Trump if Russia poisoned Lindsey Graham Trump: “Doctors said Part of his body literally blew up… same thing his father had… I’d love to say yes but I think he had some problems.” pic.twitter.com/tifcTfLf1Y — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) July 14, 2026

Graham died of an “aortic dissection” caused by cardiovascular disease, just in case you were wondering, and these people surely said it best.

1.

Describing an Aorta Dissection as a “part of his body that…blew up” is a very 5-year old way of understanding. It’s like they told him “Aorta Dissection” and then had to break it down until he understood. He didn’t understand until the doc just said his artery exploded. — Mike Paradigm (@Mike_Paradigm) July 14, 2026

2.

“I’d love to say yes” WTF? — Everything is fine*☮ (@dumbamybrown) July 14, 2026

3.

does this loser have any filter? I can’t believe he hasn’t confessed to half of his crimes because he can’t keep his mouth shut. — Ann Bohjalian (@AnnBohjalian) July 14, 2026

4.

Trump doesn’t understand exactly what happened to Lindsey. Trump doesn’t understand how things work. — refus absurde I stand with Ukraine 🇺🇦🌻 (@refusabsurde) July 14, 2026

5.

The President of the United States is such a wordsmith. — M.A. Brown (@demandtruthnow) July 14, 2026

6.