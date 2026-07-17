US donald trump

If anyone’s in any doubt that Trump isn’t totally, 100% across his brief then this 20 seconds will surely put your mind at rest

John Plunkett. Updated July 17th, 2026

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Donald Trump’s address to the nation on Thursday – in which he basically accused everyone of corruption apart from the person who is actually corrupt – was a personal triumph for the president, if only because he managed to stay awake during the whole thing.

Congratulations, Mr President sir!

Now there isn’t enough time in the whole of eternity to watch the entire thing, obviously, but if you’re in any doubt that Trump isn’t totally, absolutely, 100% across his brief, then this 20 seconds or so will surely put your mind at rest.

Nailed it Mr President sir!

And these people surely said it best.

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