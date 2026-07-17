If anyone’s in any doubt that Trump isn’t totally, 100% across his brief then this 20 seconds will surely put your mind at rest

US donald trump

Donald Trump’s address to the nation on Thursday – in which he basically accused everyone of corruption apart from the person who is actually corrupt – was a personal triumph for the president, if only because he managed to stay awake during the whole thing.

Congratulations, Mr President sir!

Now there isn’t enough time in the whole of eternity to watch the entire thing, obviously, but if you’re in any doubt that Trump isn’t totally, absolutely, 100% across his brief, then this 20 seconds or so will surely put your mind at rest.

Trump: “Recently we found significant numbers of burn bags in formation. And this is a group of — bags that were used to destroy — information” pic.twitter.com/OhjlShZOsb — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 17, 2026

Nailed it Mr President sir!

And these people surely said it best.

1.

This is just fucking embarrassing. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) July 17, 2026

2.

Burn bags in formation? The burn bags are joining the Kraken, the bamboo ballots, and the Italian satellites in the Hall of Fame. https://t.co/Mu3Mq7dm77 — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) July 17, 2026

3.

The bags were in formation?????

😂😂😂 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) July 17, 2026

4.

Burn bags apparently can give presidential speeches too. https://t.co/mWj1QMcyOL — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) July 17, 2026

5.

Speaking of illegally having classified documents pic.twitter.com/ckANvFy7lp — Johnny Barner 🤙🦅 (@jrptigers) July 17, 2026

6.