‘What’s something previous generations did that we’ve quietly stopped doing to our detriment?’ – 17 ways of life that need to make a comeback

Round Ups r/AskReddit

Certain habits have died out for a reason. Paying by cheque has a right hassle and letters are far too slow compared to emails.

Other ways of life should have been kept though, because it turns out that older generations weren’t wrong about everything after all. To dig deeper into this topic, __lazy__panda put the following question to r/AskReddit:

‘What’s something older generations got right that we’ve quietly stopped doing, to our own detriment?’

We need to turn the clock back on these top answers…

1.

‘My husband and I joined a weekly bowling league and it’s opened up so many friendships. It’s so interesting because you make friends with people your own age and then also have a 75 year old bestie named Arnold. ‘One of the best things we’ve done!’

-Itchy_Swimmer_8360

2.

‘Joining and participating in civic clubs, social clubs, hobby clubs and other similar groups.’

-EmpressMom

3.

‘Sewing. An incredibly useful skill that most people don’t know.’

-spacebeige

4.

‘Allowing children some independence so they can learn how to behave in the world.’

-ICUNurse1969

5.

‘Keeping albums with actual photographs. It’s always fun to flip through them when we’re together.’

-LeMeowLePurrr

6.

‘Passing on skills and knowledge to the next generation. Cooking, sewing, DIY, car maintenance etc. ‘Things that parents and grandparents used to teach the next generation are things that we now have to pay others to do for us.’

-MapOfIllHealth

7.

‘Holding politicians to higher standards. ‘Remember when Dan Quayle misspelled ‘potato’ and dropped out of the race in shame? ‘Pepperidge Farm remembers.’

-Creative_Cat_322

8.

‘Valuing privacy.’

-BaylisAscaris

9.