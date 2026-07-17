This Sky News reporter wasn’t taking Karoline Leavitt’s hogwash for an answer and more of this sort of thing please, America

US Iran Karoline Leavitt sky news

To the White House now, where a Sky News reporter wanted to ask Karoline Leavitt about the bombing of an Iranian primary school in the early stages of Trump’s war on Iran that killed 156 people including 120 students.

A Sky News investigation has revealed the utterly shocking intelligence failure ahead of the strike, with seven independent experts saying all evidence points towards US responsibility.

Dominic Waghorn: “I’ve done this job for 30 years.. I haven’t done interviews as harrowing as this in all those decades.. these were missiles designed.. to go into a building & kill everything within it, & there wasn’t much left of many of the children” The US murdered 120 kids. pic.twitter.com/njKesnNzWX — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) July 16, 2026

So it was only natural that they’d put the question to Leavitt, and when she came up with an especially on-brand answer, they absolutely weren’t letting it go.

Reporter: 120 children dead, 26 of their teachers, a Sky News investigation released today points to all this being a tragic mistake by the US military, so could you explain please why the president is repeatedly saying it wasn’t America? I just want to understand why he… pic.twitter.com/BJmoWhvWVH — Acyn (@Acyn) July 16, 2026

More of this sort of thing please, America.

1.

LMAOOO, Karoline Leavitt says that trump repeatedly ignores the fact that AMERICA is responsible for the bombing of an Iranian girls school because it’s his opinion that we didn’t mean to do it, trust me bro This regime is a JOKE. 🤡 pic.twitter.com/3b6Hp3spWc — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) July 16, 2026

2.

They know they did it and they are responsible. Which is why they will continue to stonewall this. Good for the reporter to keep asking about it and not let this go, because they are counting on people just moving on. https://t.co/dRKAZ7CEOV — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 16, 2026

3.

The entire world knows that OUR military bombed an Iranian school and this disgusting, evil, shit show of a regime will never, ever admit it. https://t.co/G7MjFyBaaL — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) July 16, 2026

4.

What an absolutely incredibly stupid non-answer to a serious straight forward question. Perfect example of unbelievable grift, dishonesty & rote incompetence. — PFFlyer (@WildWestShow4) July 16, 2026

5.

Our entire timeline will be a memorable age in history for its savagery, for the theft of resources, irrationalism and warmongering by the rich in the US. The US war-crimes in Iran will be remembered not by the religious institutions and tyrants but by the people of Iran. — Peyman Piran (@piran_peyman) July 16, 2026

6.

This isn’t about the president’s opinion. This is about facts and intelligence. Release the report. https://t.co/MYsFJCJJ8E — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) July 16, 2026

7.

He feels that way because he’s taken a personal oath to never take responsibility for anything negative. — Weird Barbie (@warmone36) July 16, 2026

You can watch the full Sky News film here.

Source @SaulStaniforth