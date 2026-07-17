US Iran Karoline Leavitt sky news

This Sky News reporter wasn’t taking Karoline Leavitt’s hogwash for an answer and more of this sort of thing please, America

John Plunkett. Updated July 17th, 2026

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To the White House now, where a Sky News reporter wanted to ask Karoline Leavitt about the bombing of an Iranian primary school in the early stages of Trump’s war on Iran that killed 156 people including 120 students.

A Sky News investigation has revealed the utterly shocking intelligence failure ahead of the strike, with seven independent experts saying all evidence points towards US responsibility.

So it was only natural that they’d put the question to Leavitt, and when she came up with an especially on-brand answer, they absolutely weren’t letting it go.

More of this sort of thing please, America.

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You can watch the full Sky News film here.

Source @SaulStaniforth