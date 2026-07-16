Politics department of war Pete hegseth testosterone

Pete Hegseth wants to test American soldiers to make sure they’ve got enough testosterone – 17 especially hairy-assed comebacks

Saul Hutson. Updated July 16th, 2026

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The battle inside of Pete Hegseth between vanity, insecurity, and idiocy seems to be coming to a head.

The Secretary of Defense just released a video outlining his latest plan for American military dominance and it sounds like it came from the back of a comic book.

Hegseth wants all of his “individual warfighters” to “master the profession of arms.” The secret to success in this pursuit: high testosterone.

The former reality TV contestant cooked up the brilliant plan to test his soldiers for testosterone and, if needed, pump them full of more, in order for them to be the best they can be.

Seriously, listen to this braindead plan:

GI Jo(k)e continues to run the American military industrial complex like a 7-year-old playing with plastic toys.

The internet stormed the battlefield to flood Pete with very obvious flaws in his ludicrous plan.

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