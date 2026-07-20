‘What screams, “I’m an adult that still hasn’t grown up!”?’ – 21 people with a severe case of Peter Pan syndrome

Life r/AskReddit

Having a positive and youthful demeanour is a good thing. Nobody wants to become a curmudgeonly old misery, after all.

However, some folks are so unwilling to stop being a child that they just end up being immature and annoying instead.

They’ve been discussing this on the AskReddit page after RavyRaptor posted this question…

‘What screams, “I’m an adult that still hasn’t grown up!”?’

And lots of people chipped in with the traits they dislike in people who should be old enough to know better, like these…

1.

‘Bringing a parent to a job interview. I’ve seen it.’

–Labrea818

2.

‘Or having a parent call to complain that they didn’t get the job. Also seen.’

–Funwithagoraphobia

3.

‘Being told to respect a simple boundary, but has a meltdown to instantly victimise themselves instead of respecting said boundary.’

–Ira-G

4.

‘Not being accountable for your actions.’

–iamstarstufflikeyou

5.

‘When they have no sense of finances and don’t want to know where or how food gets to the table.’

–SpeedBlitzX

6.

‘Treating kindness as weakness while believing respect should be earned only through fear or intimidation never ends well.’

–Pale-Pin6120

7.

‘Sounds cliche but not fulfilling your responsibilities. Not cleaning up after yourself, won’t do any cooking, is unreliable for work, neglecting your pets and or kids, etc etc.’

–give_me_your_body

8.

‘Entitlement, shit like taking small mistakes in service industries to screaming matches for no reason, assuming they should get preferential treatment over others.’

–bumnee

9.

‘People who still talk about high school like it was yesterday.’

–chungusbogushogus

10.

‘Wanting to put your name and picture on everything.’

–Postulative

11.

‘Bullying another adult as an adult.’

–_FamiliarWolf_

12.

‘Idk but it is annoying if someone with a trust fund and/or rich parents expects everyone else to be as well off or even as adjusted as them. I am responsible for myself but dawg I can’t just go to Coachella with you.’

–Old-Lingonberry8144