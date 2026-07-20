Celebrity Muppets tom cruise world cup
Elmo met Tom Cruise at the World Cup and the whole internet didn’t make the same joke, just lots of it
Back to the World Cup – very possibly for the last time this tournament – where special guest Tom Cruise was pictured with another of the final’s VIPs – Elmo.
We know this because Elmo was pictured with the Cruisemeister on Twitter.
Elmo made a new friend at the game!! ⚽ Mr. Tom Cruise!!! pic.twitter.com/lywyY8BRGJ
— Elmo (@elmo) July 19, 2026
And while it would be wrong to say the whole internet made the same joke, a large part of it certainly did.
And these people did it best.
1.
elmo. please. do not read the book he tries to give you https://t.co/jFxk6qTgFu
— raina douris (@RahRahRaina) July 19, 2026
2.
The scientologists got to Elmo. This is bad. https://t.co/F974Et9MzF
— Barry (@BarryOnHere) July 19, 2026
3.
ELMOOOOO! DONT GO TO THE CHURCH ELMO! pic.twitter.com/GGWYIVNfPq
— Denko (@Denko__Wrecka) July 19, 2026
4.
Guarantee he talked to Elmo and Cookie Monster like they were real guys when the cameras weren’t rolling https://t.co/NXifSaKQRz
— Brandon Streussnig (@BrndnStrssng) July 19, 2026
5.
I think we lost Elmo guys 🥹 pic.twitter.com/CXdAxN75gS
— ZeroSkillMemes (@ZeroSkillMemes) July 20, 2026
6.
Elmo’s about to ask you if you want to take a free personality test https://t.co/6c9ijAjzgT
— evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) July 20, 2026
7.
ELMO NOOOOOO!!! HIS VOLUPTUOUS BREASTS ARE FULL OF THETANS!!! ELMO DONT DRINK THE CRUISE MILK NOOOOO!!!
— King Trout (@The_King_Trout) July 20, 2026
8.
A few good muppets. https://t.co/mk7GRd4bgA
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 20, 2026
9.
You’ll notice Oscar the Grouch was not included because he is a suppressive person. https://t.co/VmYxDUOWF8
— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) July 20, 2026
And finally …
The World Cup must never be held in the U.S. again. https://t.co/Knys0Pd2p9
— Barry Malone (@malonebarry) July 19, 2026
READ MORE
Donald Trump had to be dragged away from Spain’s World Cup celebrations and this Guardian picture caption knocked the rest out of the park
Source @RahRahRaina