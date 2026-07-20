Celebrity Muppets tom cruise world cup

Elmo met Tom Cruise at the World Cup and the whole internet didn’t make the same joke, just lots of it

Poke Reporter. Updated July 20th, 2026

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Back to the World Cup – very possibly for the last time this tournament – where special guest Tom Cruise was pictured with another of the final’s VIPs – Elmo.

We know this because Elmo was pictured with the Cruisemeister on Twitter.

And while it would be wrong to say the whole internet made the same joke, a large part of it certainly did.

And these people did it best.

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And finally …

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Donald Trump had to be dragged away from Spain’s World Cup celebrations and this Guardian picture caption knocked the rest out of the park

Source @RahRahRaina