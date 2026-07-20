Donald Trump was asked why his ‘4 to 5 week’ war on Iran was still going strong and his answer was the perfect snapshot of how his White House works

Politics donald trump Iran

The conflict in the Middle East continues to send shockwaves throughout the rest of the world. Everyone has been affected in one way or another, but the United States has certainly taken a big hit as the war that isn’t a war rages on.

No one in the world would benefit from the end of that war more than Donald Trump.

Ever since Trump issued an unprovoked attack on Iran in February, he has tried to delcare the war over.

Unfortunately, the reality is that no one is backing down yet and lives continue to be lost.

Not that Trump is paying attention.

Trump on US troops who were just killed: “We feel very badly, but … “ pic.twitter.com/3H3ufhj7rQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 20, 2026

Regardless, none of this should be an issue, because this time, Trump is putting an end to the war. And he means it.

Reporter: You said the war would be 4-5 weeks. Trump: This is a much bigger job we’re doing. We were doing a little job stopping them from having a certain capability. Now, we’re just ending it. pic.twitter.com/2TRz4Bb9a8 — Acyn (@Acyn) July 20, 2026

Twitter was quick to call the President out on his non-stop lying.

1.

Ending fucking what? You thought Iran would roll, they did not and now you have no clue how to get out of the mess you created.. Clown show will continue because him and his entire admin are incompetent. — Rodger Williams (@kiddwikked) July 20, 2026

2.

It all makes sense to me now. Thanks, Chief. https://t.co/zDgxTcxuAl — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 20, 2026

3.

4.

What a dumb and horrible human being. Not a political message by me. Just an objective fact. https://t.co/WSF0HqzdBS — Ben Meiselas (@meiselasb) July 20, 2026

5.

This demented idiot is out of steam. He can’t even bullshit with the same vigor as before. — Yankees Pirate (@GL2411) July 20, 2026

6.

The “far bigger job” is un-fucking the strait he messed up for no reason https://t.co/eF8b19HOmV — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) July 20, 2026

7.

He also said 53 times that the Ukraine war would end 24 hours into taking office https://t.co/o5NPYiucl6 — Dan Koh (@dank) July 20, 2026

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