Politics donald trump Iran

Donald Trump was asked why his ‘4 to 5 week’ war on Iran was still going strong and his answer was the perfect snapshot of how his White House works

Saul Hutson. Updated July 20th, 2026

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The conflict in the Middle East continues to send shockwaves throughout the rest of the world. Everyone has been affected in one way or another, but the United States has certainly taken a big hit as the war that isn’t a war rages on.

No one in the world would benefit from the end of that war more than Donald Trump.

Ever since Trump issued an unprovoked attack on Iran in February, he has tried to delcare the war over.

Unfortunately, the reality is that no one is backing down yet and lives continue to be lost.

Not that Trump is paying attention.

Regardless, none of this should be an issue, because this time, Trump is putting an end to the war. And he means it.

Twitter was quick to call the President out on his non-stop lying.

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