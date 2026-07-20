Donald Trump had to be dragged away from Spain’s World Cup celebrations and this Guardian picture caption knocked the rest out of the park
As you will probably already, Donald Trump did his very best to gatecrash Spain’s victorious World Cup celebrations.
So much so that having been politely ushered away by Spanish team members he had to be basically dragged away by Gianni Infantino, in a rare instance of the Fifa chief doing the right thing.
There was plenty to enjoy about the spectacle …
The whole world was laughing at our shameless, Moron in Chief.
Not a damn day goes by that he doesn’t embarrass our Country. pic.twitter.com/LQ9U4ivs2G
— Cuckturd (@CattardSlim) July 20, 2026
… not least this Spanish player taking the opportunity to mock the American president by doing his stupid dance right in front of his face.
Víctor Muñoz 🏆 🥇 pic.twitter.com/HDgceXUigg
— Yazz LFC (@YazzLFC) July 19, 2026
But we mention it again – again! – because the Guardian’s picture caption writer deserves a trophy all of their own.
The Guardian wins the caption of the year competition 🙂 #worldcup pic.twitter.com/YzdN9WLZzV
— William Merrin (@william_merrin) July 19, 2026
‘Gianni Infantino carefully explains to Donald Trump that he is not part of the Spanish national team.’
Simple but devastatingly effective.
Perfection. https://t.co/iDAnMMkX2v
— HLTCO (@HLTCO) July 20, 2026
In all fairness, if there‘s a golden shower, he‘s in
— I AM MÜLLER (@MCCM99) July 20, 2026
ahahahahahahaahha https://t.co/3zg14p2PeZ
— Hamo Thalassophile (@NemOnaj) July 20, 2026
READ MORE
Donald Trump tried to crash Spain’s World Cup celebrations and this Aussie broadcaster spoke for the entire world
AND EVEN MORE
Wayne Rooney’s hilariously unfiltered review of the World Cup half-time show was simply magnificent
STILL NOT ENOUGH? YOU’RE INSATIABLE!
These victorious Spanish players magnificently snubbing Donald Trump was an unforgettable World Cup highlight in a final not exactly full of them
Source Guardian H/T @william_merrin