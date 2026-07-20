Cristian Romero wasn’t taking any of Donald Trump’s nonsense and it was so good the Argentina star even had Spanish fans applauding

Sport argentina donald trump world cup

You don’t have to be overly familiar with Argentina (and Tottenham) star Cristian ‘Cuti’ Romero to appreciate this.

The star defender was injured early on in his country’s extra time defeat to Spain but that didn’t stop him Argentina’s man of the match by some distance.

Not for anything he did on the field of play, it should be added, but because of his resolute determination not to play ball with Donald Trump and you absolutely love to see it.

Just in case your Spanish isn’t up to scratch, this is what it says.

‘CUTI DENIED TRUMP THE GREETING ⚽ At the moment of receiving the award as runners-up of the 2026 World Cup, Cristian “Cuti” Romero dodged the President of the United States, Donald Trump.’

🏅🙅‍♂️ EL CUTI LE NEGÓ EL SALUDO A TRUMP ⚽ Al momento de recibir la premiación como subcampeones del Mundial 2026, Cristian “Cuti” Romero esquivó al presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/5gSouGQJ7j — Infocielo (@infocielo) July 19, 2026

Give that man a standing ovation (no, not you, Trump).

Cristian Romero airing Trump. Fair play. pic.twitter.com/hn1jok7jUR — Out of Context Football Manager (@nocontextfm1) July 19, 2026

And this Spanish football fan summed it up rather neatly.

The last thing I expected from the final was that I’d end up liking an Argentine 😭😭😭 — ⭐️⭐️ (@dzzzaniela) July 19, 2026

CUTI SEXO ROMERO https://t.co/qvniGUxgNh — 🇦🇷 VOY A VER A STRAY KIDS (@cordobinnie) July 19, 2026

Which presumably requires no translation.

Pretty sure this one will though.

Y si, si no pinchaba ninguna y se metió a matar palestinos igual jajaja GRANDE CUTIIIII. TE AMO CUTIIIII — Queen of Yabrancity (@Juli3CGallagh3r) July 20, 2026

‘WELL, IF I LOVED HIM BEFORE, NOW I’M GOING TO PUT A BINDING SPELL ON HIM.’

And before we go it should be said that the Spaniards weren’t letting Trump off the hook either. Far from it in fact.

Cue Borja Iglesias!

Borja Iglesias didn’t even look at Trump during the medal ceremony. He’s truly one of a kind. pic.twitter.com/9z2K72kZAd — Leyla Hamed (@leylahamed) July 19, 2026

And go Lamine Yamal!

o Lamine Yamal nem aí pro Trump kkkkkkkkkkkkkkk pic.twitter.com/4AL2ctMlSi — Matheus (@matheuscaseca) July 19, 2026

Well played everyone. Just a shame about the game.

READ MORE

Wayne Rooney’s hilariously unfiltered review of the World Cup half-time show was simply magnificent

Source @infocielo