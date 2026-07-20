Sport argentina donald trump world cup

Cristian Romero wasn’t taking any of Donald Trump’s nonsense and it was so good the Argentina star even had Spanish fans applauding

John Plunkett. Updated July 20th, 2026

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You don’t have to be overly familiar with Argentina (and Tottenham) star Cristian ‘Cuti’ Romero to appreciate this.

The star defender was injured early on in his country’s extra time defeat to Spain but that didn’t stop him Argentina’s man of the match by some distance.

Not for anything he did on the field of play, it should be added, but because of his resolute determination not to play ball with Donald Trump and you absolutely love to see it.

Just in case your Spanish isn’t up to scratch, this is what it says.

‘CUTI DENIED TRUMP THE GREETING ⚽ At the moment of receiving the award as runners-up of the 2026 World Cup, Cristian “Cuti” Romero dodged the President of the United States, Donald Trump.’

Give that man a standing ovation (no, not you, Trump).

And this Spanish football fan summed it up rather neatly.

Which presumably requires no translation.

Pretty sure this one will though.

‘WELL, IF I LOVED HIM BEFORE, NOW I’M GOING TO PUT A BINDING SPELL ON HIM.’

And before we go it should be said that the Spaniards weren’t letting Trump off the hook either. Far from it in fact.

Cue Borja Iglesias!

And go Lamine Yamal!

Well played everyone. Just a shame about the game.

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Source @infocielo