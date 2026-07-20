Politics donald trump Fox News iran war

This Fox News host asked how Iran can keep fighting back after Trump says he destroyed their military and the entirety of the internet replied as one

Saul Hutson. Updated July 20th, 2026

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First it wasn’t a war. Then it was a war, but the United States completely obliterated Iran’s nuclear capabilities. Then the war was declared over. Many times over, in fact.

All of this based on the words of Donald J. Trump.

This all contradicts what continues to be reported out of the Middle East. Most notably, how Iran continues to be capable of putting up such strong resistance to the US and surrounding nations.

Which brings us up to Fox News host Maria Bartiromo asking this embarrassingly obvious question on national television:

The word salad answer she got from her guest doesn’t really explain what happened.

Luckily, the fine people of Twitter were ready to answer Bartiromo more succinctly.

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