This Fox News host asked how Iran can keep fighting back after Trump says he destroyed their military and the entirety of the internet replied as one

Politics donald trump Fox News iran war

First it wasn’t a war. Then it was a war, but the United States completely obliterated Iran’s nuclear capabilities. Then the war was declared over. Many times over, in fact.

All of this based on the words of Donald J. Trump.

This all contradicts what continues to be reported out of the Middle East. Most notably, how Iran continues to be capable of putting up such strong resistance to the US and surrounding nations.

Which brings us up to Fox News host Maria Bartiromo asking this embarrassingly obvious question on national television:

Bartiromo: I don’t understand how Iran has the capabilities to fight this way because the U.S. has obliterated Iran’s military, and the president continues to reiterate that. pic.twitter.com/E6mDPnLuzF — Acyn (@Acyn) July 19, 2026

The word salad answer she got from her guest doesn’t really explain what happened.

Luckily, the fine people of Twitter were ready to answer Bartiromo more succinctly.

1.

You might have to consider the possibility that Trump lied. I know, hard to believe that might be case. https://t.co/qjORmuxFIP — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 19, 2026

2.

Getting closer to figuring it out https://t.co/ElVPmOhK6F — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 19, 2026

3.

Here’s the thing, Maria, and I’ll try to make this as simple as I can… TRUMP LIES. — Chris Robinson (@ChrisRobinsonNJ) July 19, 2026

4.

She can’t understand how the guy who is known for lying nonstop said some things that proved not to be true. I wonder what the explanation could be. — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) July 19, 2026

5.

how do trump cultists live like this https://t.co/coFsSzPZYi — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) July 19, 2026

6.

She’s so close to getting it https://t.co/rNvIqFkdB7 — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) July 19, 2026

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