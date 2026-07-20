Sport donald trump world cup

German TV’s double World Cup takedown of Donald Trump and Gianni Infantino deserved a medal all of its own

John Plunkett. Updated July 20th, 2026

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Donald Trump was guest of honour – of sorts – at the World Cup final, sitting alongside his best pal, Fifa chief Gianni Infantino.

Not only that, the Fifa minions were ordered to bring the World Cup trophy to where they were sitting so Trump could feel it up before presenting it to the victorious Spanish team.

And we mention it because this German TV commentator had something to say about that, and you don’t have to speak German to enjoy it. Because it’s got captions.

Give that guy a medal. Or at least the rest of the week off, right?

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In one word …

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Donald Trump tried to crash Spain’s World Cup celebrations and this Aussie broadcaster spoke for the entire world

Source @AlperUcok