German TV’s double World Cup takedown of Donald Trump and Gianni Infantino deserved a medal all of its own

Sport donald trump world cup

Donald Trump was guest of honour – of sorts – at the World Cup final, sitting alongside his best pal, Fifa chief Gianni Infantino.

Not only that, the Fifa minions were ordered to bring the World Cup trophy to where they were sitting so Trump could feel it up before presenting it to the victorious Spanish team.

And we mention it because this German TV commentator had something to say about that, and you don’t have to speak German to enjoy it. Because it’s got captions.

Meanwhile, Germany’s public TV broadcast ZDF… pic.twitter.com/RXxUh1WBQh — Alper Üçok (@AlperUcok) July 19, 2026

Give that guy a medal. Or at least the rest of the week off, right?

1.

🇩🇪 🔥 ouch — “Trump and Infantino — those two were made for each other… fascinated by power. And by themselves, too.” pic.twitter.com/i8AQya8m4P — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) July 20, 2026

2.

The same commenter at another occasion during the match: “And there is the US President and his Phone-a-Friend lifeline, on the right, his lackey: Gianni Infantino” — Gulbaru (@gulbaru) July 20, 2026

3.

I am infuriated that Americans were not given access to the superior German broadcast instead of Fox 🤬🤬🤬 — Señor Peardawg (@peeahhlee) July 20, 2026

4.

Saw that yesterday (I’m German) and yeah Oliver Schmidt was pretty much on point with this. — StevePryde (@GrinchPryde) July 20, 2026

5.

The Commentators was dissing Trump and infantino the whole time and i loved every second of it 🤣👏🏾 — Yn From Germany (@Switch_god762) July 20, 2026

6.

Truth has been spoken. — Robert Habicht™ (@therealhabicht) July 20, 2026

7.

LOL. He is not wrong. — TT🌻🌻the Dream Weaver (@leethingthing) July 20, 2026

8.

Btw he is right wirh this comment 😉

Power don’t allows you to do everything shit you want.

Think about it and get confirmed with rules.

P.S. did you protest when trump requested infantino to cancel the suspension of the US player? 😉 — Mork from Ork (@Joekhan35) July 20, 2026

9.

Heard it live on TV and man I salute the commentator 👏👏 https://t.co/1jVymcSlzV — Ankkit (@ankkitraj4) July 20, 2026

In one word …

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Donald Trump tried to crash Spain’s World Cup celebrations and this Aussie broadcaster spoke for the entire world

Source @AlperUcok