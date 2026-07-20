People have been sharing ‘great things about having kids’ and a lovely little bit of ‘aww!’ in a world that’s been missing it

Life r/AskUK

Whether you think children are the absolute joy of life or expensive little nightmares is a wildly subjective topic, whether you have them or not.

But there’s no doubt that they can be a lot of fun and full of affection. They’ve been chatting about the undeniably good bits about family life on the AskUK subreddit after jack_watson97 asked this:

‘What are some great things about having kids?’

And they added a little context explaining why they asked.

‘All I see on AskReddit or AskUK over the last couple weeks is multiple posts about why don’t you want kids? ‘Well, I’m not rich and my life’s a struggle but I have two children whose childhood is full of love and if I had my time again I’d make the exact same choices. Tell me your nice kids stories!’

And the answers didn’t disappoint. Prepare for an overdose of wholesome loveliness…

1.

‘A few weeks ago I’d run into a shop to grab a few things. My husband and three-year-old stayed in the car. Husband asked son what he was thinking about and he said ‘I love my mummy’.

‘That for me is the absolute best thing about being a parent.’

–pixpix89

2.

‘Seeing the magic in the world again. Realising life isn’t a race to be won and staring at a puddle for 30 mins is ok.

‘Never having peace again but learning a whole bunch of new words and out looks. Learning to find the joy in small things and letting that seep into adult life.

‘Reliving and sharing all the things you thought were cool about being a kid.’

–Consistent-Sport-481

3.

‘I was getting the train yesterday and had to wait at the bottom of the stairs to go up while a group of Brownies and their leaders came down them. The Brownies were so excited that the stairs were so sparkly.

‘I walk up and down then several times a week on my commute and have never noticed their sparkliness before. But when I finally managed to walk up the stairs I did think “Wow, these stairs are so sparkly”.’

–BandicootObjective32

4.

‘Oh my goodness absolutely. Me and my toddler went on a little walk yesterday, normally would take me 20 mins and it took us 90. Every flower, every bee, every leaf, every puddle brought SO much joy to him and had to be properly assessed… and what joy they brought me then too.’

–motivatedfatty

5.

‘Kidneys available if you need them. If the remote stops working you can send them to use the buttons on the tele to change it.’

–Voodoopulse

6.

‘A neighbour’s kid has drawn a hopscotch outside on the pavement, the amount of adults I’ve watched do it while walking their dog/children/on the phone. What a joy.’

–Pale_Cat_333

7.

‘When I had my first I didn’t realise how fun it was doing everyday things and seeing it through her eyes. More so bigger things – fireworks, train rides, the beach. Everything is so exciting to them and it makes it feel new to me. With subsequent children it’s the same. I love it.’

–Remote_Dish_5420

8.

‘My four year old got up this morning and immediately started making “a surprise”.

‘It was a card telling us we are the best Mum and Dad in the whole world. No motive or reason behind it, she just woke up and wanted to do that. Doesn’t get better than that.’

–weeble182

9.

‘For anyone that didn’t have a great childhood I cannot explain the joy of getting to give your kid the childhood you never got to experience. Watching my kids faces light up when I tell them I’m proud of them! Being able to tuck them in at night and say I love you!

‘My eldest recently came and sat on my bed to talk to me about about a problem and get my advice and I swear it healed something in me to know that my kids feel safe enough to come and talk to me, trust me with their problems and know that I’m always there to help them.’

–LunarSlush

10.

‘There are many reasons, but recently as a 40-year-old mum with two daughters who are 4 and 2, I love how my kids are forcing me stay fit! We go for family bike rides and paddle boarding with eldest. I’m learning how to windsurf as my eldest daughter wants to take lessons next year!’

–Organic-Violinist223

11.

‘You don’t have children for a rational reason. You give in to biology and then your body floods you with hormones so you think they’re adorable.

‘That’s why I’m capable of enjoying listening to them play/argue/demolish at 6 in the morning. It’s how I don’t mind listening to a twenty minute long meandering story about the dead bird they saw

‘I don’t think you can make a case for why children are great to someone who doesn’t have them as none of the reasons stand up to any form of scrutiny.’

–BeardedBaldMan

12.

‘I had a movie night with my 11 year old, and in the span of two minutes I had: “Oh, she is with child!” followed by “Oh that kid is cooked”.

‘Kids are *really* funny, and don’t even realise half the time.’

–Transasaurus-Hex