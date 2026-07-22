US donald trump Iran

A woman reporter asked Trump what actually is the plan for his Iran war and his furious response said so much more about him than the Middle East

John Plunkett. Updated July 22nd, 2026

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To the White House now, where Trump has been trying to explain to everyone why the war on Iran the he’s won several dozen times already still has no end in sight.

And this particular reporter had presumably taken enough of his nonsense and wanted to know, you what, what exactly is he trying to do and how is he going to do it?

And the American president’s furious – and entirely predictable – response said so much more about him than it did whatever is going on in the Middle East right now (although it said quite a lot about that as well, to be fair).

And there’s more – so much more – of this sort of thing. Of course there is!

And these people surely said it best.

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