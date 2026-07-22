A woman reporter asked Trump what actually is the plan for his Iran war and his furious response said so much more about him than the Middle East

US donald trump Iran

To the White House now, where Trump has been trying to explain to everyone why the war on Iran the he’s won several dozen times already still has no end in sight.

And this particular reporter had presumably taken enough of his nonsense and wanted to know, you what, what exactly is he trying to do and how is he going to do it?

And the American president’s furious – and entirely predictable – response said so much more about him than it did whatever is going on in the Middle East right now (although it said quite a lot about that as well, to be fair).

Reporter: There are no signs that Iran intends to stop fighting—so, what is the plan? Trump: How do you know that? Do you know something that I don’t know? Reporter: They continue to attack our allies and kill Americans. Trump: They want to meet desperately to try and end it… pic.twitter.com/uoOaHqhJEE — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) July 21, 2026

And there’s more – so much more – of this sort of thing. Of course there is!

a deluded Trump makes clear there is no end in sight to his quagmire in Iran During an event today, Trump lashed out at a reporter who accurately pointed out to him that Iran shows no signs of being defeated (“You don’t know anything”), said he’s “honored” to go to Dover for the… pic.twitter.com/GXzZnmOUEM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 21, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

1.

He has no plan. He never had a plan. He thought they could just assassinate the leader of Iran and then declare victory. https://t.co/D7i1hYHOMo — C-Bo the Eggman (@CBoTheEggman) July 21, 2026

2.

Anyone who believes that Iran is being decimated and is begging for a deal is a fool. Iran is pummeling US bases. The US is getting its ass kicked. That’s the reality. https://t.co/16WBFnaJSd — Sabby Sabs (@SabbySabs2) July 21, 2026

3.

You go, girl 😘 Why is it always the women who stand-up to this 🤡? — Heidi (@caputmundiHeidi) July 21, 2026

4.

Nothing we’re getting from this administration is trustworthy.

Trump couldn’t even admit to losing an election. You think he’s going to admit to losing a war? — Deborah, My Friends Call Me Slayer💙🔥🐸⚔️🐸🔥💙 (@drodvik52) July 21, 2026

5.

Delusional, raging, sunsetting despot undercuts himself without realizing it. He says Iran “desperately” wants to meet (because he’s winning) and then suggests literally seconds later that Iran doesn’t want to meet in a “meaningful” way (so…he isn’t actually winning?) https://t.co/sSmhvnS7fF — . (@GregTSargent) July 21, 2026

6.

He’s always demeaning reporters for asking reasonable questions. This is highly unprofessional conduct for a president. — Gary Skye (@skye_gary) July 21, 2026

7.