This mega Maga claimed you have to show photo ID to get pasta in Olive Garden, and there’s not enough facepalm in the world

US MAGA

Another day, another Trump cultist showing the world that you don’t need to have brains to rise to the top of the Maga food chain. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, a long-time supporter of the Oval Office Felon, has been making the argument for the SAVE America Act, which would require photo ID to vote.

Here’s his hot take.

Scalise: "Anybody that gets on an airplane has to show a picture ID to vote. Nowadays, if you want to go to Olive Garden and get unlimited pasta, you gotta show a picture ID. This isn't complicated stuff." pic.twitter.com/sWwBkK2nhM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 21, 2026

Quite aside from claiming people vote on planes, we presume he’s taking about Olive Garden’s never-ending pasta pass, which costs $100, and is non-transferable. You absolutely do not need ID to just buy pasta in Olive Garden.

Aaron Reichlin-Melnick pointed out that the SAVE America Act goes far beyond the requirement for photo ID.

The SAVE America Act mandates that all voters must bring to the polls specifically a photo ID which has proof of citizenship “on the front of the document.” So REAL IDs don’t count. If the ID does not conform to that standard, you must also bring separate proof of citizenship. https://t.co/fpvkFev1ei pic.twitter.com/uZEhuP1ASu — Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) July 21, 2026

And everybody else shared their thoughts on Scalise Logic.

1.

Republican Steve Scalise: “If you want to go to Olive Garden and get unlimited pasta, you gotta show a picture ID.” Who here has ever had to show their ID to eat pasta at Olive Garden? I’m pretty sure Republicans have lost the narrative. pic.twitter.com/uxgUw0ssZu — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) July 21, 2026

2.

Voting is a constitutional right. The pasta pass is a coupon for organized gluttony. — _ (@SundaeDivine) July 21, 2026

3.

If voter ID solved real problems, they'd have evidence. Instead, they have Olive Garden analogies. https://t.co/9ip1qL39tc — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) July 21, 2026

4.

So close! You don't vote on a plane. You don't have to show a picture ID to eat at Olive Garden. This isn't complicated stuff. https://t.co/ngIQIxkLH1 — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) July 21, 2026

5.

This will be my new voter ID this November. pic.twitter.com/9TbJrMrzI3 — Cork Off! (@CorkYou) July 21, 2026

6.

Happened to me when I ordered “penne alla vodka, hold the penne” https://t.co/gBLtmCD25m — Eric Columbus (@EricColumbus) July 21, 2026

7.

Things you do not have a Constitutional right to do:

-fly on an airplane

-eat at Olive Garden Things you do have a Constitutional right to do:

-vote Thank you for attending this brief seminar. https://t.co/8ucPWkYyXh — Logan McMillen (@South_Gradient) July 21, 2026

8.

So I can vote at Olive Garden? — Steve Martin (@UnrealBluegrass) July 21, 2026

9.

And Taco Bell now requires blood samples…. https://t.co/AegoDlAmna — Fred Tee (@TencicFred) July 21, 2026

10.

Hey @olivegarden, Why are you requiring a picture ID for pasta? This is intrusive. I won't be eating at your establishment again. https://t.co/Q6gqRfgGUx — Soup for my Family (@soupformy_fam) July 21, 2026

11.