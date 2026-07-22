US MAGA

This mega Maga claimed you have to show photo ID to get pasta in Olive Garden, and there’s not enough facepalm in the world

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 22nd, 2026

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Another day, another Trump cultist showing the world that you don’t need to have brains to rise to the top of the Maga food chain. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, a long-time supporter of the Oval Office Felon, has been making the argument for the SAVE America Act, which would require photo ID to vote.

Here’s his hot take.

Quite aside from claiming people vote on planes, we presume he’s taking about Olive Garden’s never-ending pasta pass, which costs $100, and is non-transferable. You absolutely do not need ID to just buy pasta in Olive Garden.

Aaron Reichlin-Melnick pointed out that the SAVE America Act goes far beyond the requirement for photo ID.

And everybody else shared their thoughts on Scalise Logic.

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