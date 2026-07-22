People reckon this is the exact moment Trump decided to dump a load of new tariffs on Canada and it’s a fabulously funny watch

US canada donald trump world cup

Just when we thought we couldn’t possibly write about the World Cup anymore, it drags us right back in again.

It comes after Donald Trump imposed a whopping 50% tariff on a whole range of goods imported from Canada in retaliation, apparently, for what he called ‘unequal treatment’ of US cars, dairy and alcohol.

President Trump slaps new tariffs on Canada and Canadians are sick of the “bully”. How mad are they? Harry Enten tells us something we don’t know. pic.twitter.com/cOs8KBoxnl — Erin Burnett OutFront (@OutFrontCNN) July 22, 2026

Well, maybe. Or maybe it’s because of this, a moment from the World Cup final that’s just gone viral again and people reckon might be the real reason the American president’s got the hump with prime minister of Canada, Mark Carney.

It’s World Cup winning Spanish goalkeeper Unai Simón who, it’s fair to say, looked rather more enamoured to be meeting the Canadian PM than he did Trump.

Look at Trump’s face when Simon blows by him and then gives Carney a hug. This is why he’s putting tariffs on Canada. His fragile little ego. pic.twitter.com/XWBeHKTLZX — VisuallyBetter (@Isuckatpicking) July 21, 2026

A compelling case, your honour! And these people surely said it best.

1.

I love it!!! He looks so grumpy. Carney gets a lot of worldwide respect that trump doesn’t — Alleria 🇨🇦 Political & News Commentary (@alleria_eh) July 21, 2026

2.

Take a look at Trump’s face when Spain goalkeeper, Unai Simon, ignores Trump, and hugs Mark Carney. That hug cost Canadians an increase in tariffs. pic.twitter.com/9Vr8637cdE — Marlene Robertson🇨🇦 (@marlene4719) July 21, 2026

3.

I can’t stop laughing…

Canada gets the hugs. Trump gets the side-eye. That about sums it up. 😂🇨🇦 https://t.co/aKpsWEMC66 — guyfelicella🇨🇦🍁 (@guyfelicella) July 21, 2026

4.

Yes the moment when he again realizes that he is the lesser man. — Jo 🍁 (@Autumblues) July 21, 2026

5.

Take a look at Trump’s face when Spain goalkeeper, Unai Simon, ignores Trump, and hugs Mark Carney. That hug cost Canadians an increase in tariffs. pic.twitter.com/9Vr8637cdE — Marlene Robertson🇨🇦 (@marlene4719) July 21, 2026

6.

They’re calling it the ‘he got a hug and I didn’t’ tariffs. pic.twitter.com/h2hY8dVbkh — J Hunter🍁 (@MrJoKeR604) July 21, 2026

7.

It was worth it. Canada will survive Trump’s predations and emerge stronger and so will Spain. — Michael Woodman (@MWThrillers) July 21, 2026

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Magas bigged up this Spanish World Cup hero for wearing a Trump-style hat but the joke was surely on them and it made it even funnier