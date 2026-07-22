US canada donald trump world cup

People reckon this is the exact moment Trump decided to dump a load of new tariffs on Canada and it’s a fabulously funny watch

John Plunkett. Updated July 22nd, 2026

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Just when we thought we couldn’t possibly write about the World Cup anymore, it drags us right back in again.

It comes after Donald Trump imposed a whopping 50% tariff on a whole range of goods imported from Canada in retaliation, apparently, for what he called ‘unequal treatment’ of US cars, dairy and alcohol.

Well, maybe. Or maybe it’s because of this, a moment from the World Cup final that’s just gone viral again and people reckon might be the real reason the American president’s got the hump with prime minister of Canada, Mark Carney.

It’s World Cup winning Spanish goalkeeper Unai Simón who, it’s fair to say, looked rather more enamoured to be meeting the Canadian PM than he did Trump.

A compelling case, your honour! And these people surely said it best.

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Magas bigged up this Spanish World Cup hero for wearing a Trump-style hat but the joke was surely on them and it made it even funnier