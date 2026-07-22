25 of the Funniest Posts We’ve Seen on Bluesky This Week

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Hello and welcome to this week’s round-up of the things that have been making us laugh over on Bluesky.

Topics include the weather, the Odyssey, and AI, plus a lot more. If you can show your favourites any love on Bluesky, please do.

Let’s dive in.

1.

Despite what you may have seen on TV, our hippos do not appreciate it when you feed them marbles — Greeneville Zoo (@greenevillezoo.bsky.social) 20 July 2026 at 21:49

2.

I’m not saying this heatwave has gone on a bit but I saw it was going to be 24° tomorrow and thought “I’d best pack a cardi” x — BUCKERS (@deathofbuckley.bsky.social) 21 July 2026 at 18:14

3.

too bad there are no synonyms anymore now that all the thesauruses went extinct — Dropped Mike (@rebrafsim.bsky.social) 21 July 2026 at 18:02

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5.

FACT*: Lecterns are named after the scribe Lectern in The Odyssey, the man who held Odysseus’s notes while he gave a big speech. — Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman.bsky.social) 20 July 2026 at 11:02

6.

Real men don’t use tongs when taking a bagel out of a toaster. Instead they use their fingers like God intended (then shriek like an 10-year-old girl at a Taylor Swift concert when transferring from appliance to plate). — Noah Evslin (@nevslin.bsky.social) 20 July 2026 at 19:58

7.

I had salad for dinner!

Mostly croutons and tomatoes…

really just one big round crouton covered with tomato sauce…and cheese.

FINE, it was a pizza. I ate a pizza. — All Kinds Of Nope (@woozleweasels.bsky.social) 20 July 2026 at 14:33

8.

[speaking into a tactical earpiece] okay, it's time; send in the clowns (listening) what? you're kidding. there must be SOME! — snargleplax (@snargleplax.bsky.social) 18 July 2026 at 21:00

9.

My dad was a poet so I could never really join in when the other boys would argue about whose dad could beat up the other dads, but I was confident that my dad could make your dad feel seen in ways that would quietly devastate him. — Steven (with a PH) (@sjksalisbury.bsky.social) 9 July 2026 at 14:46

10.

ME: want to go out sometime HER: not in a million billion years ME: actually a million billion is a quadrillion years HER: see this is why — FROVO (@frovo.bsky.social) 18 July 2026 at 19:08

11.

I know a lot of people have stopped paying attention to labubus which is fine but there is an important update: the newest ones have hair for some reason and look like hardworking divorced mothers from the 90s. [image or embed] — Roxi Horror 💀🌸 (@roxiqt.com) 18 July 2026 at 14:59

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