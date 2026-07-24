Social Media Andrew tate

Andrew Tate’s ‘no contact with the outside world, in the next cell to a cannibal’ tweet has people asking questions already answered by the tweet

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 24th, 2026

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CW: brief reference to sexual assault, rape and indecent images of children

In a surprise twist for the man who has boasted about having Trump on his side, Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan are being held in a secure unit in Miami, pending extradition to the UK to face questioning on a long list of charges.

The former kickboxer, now manoverse influencer, shared an update on Twitter.

I am being held in SHU, the highest level of security which exists. No commissary. No visits. No contact with the outside world. My neighbor is a cannibal who screams throughout the night.

Naturally, it raised some questions, and more than a few mocking responses.

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