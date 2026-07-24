Andrew Tate’s ‘no contact with the outside world, in the next cell to a cannibal’ tweet has people asking questions already answered by the tweet

Social Media Andrew tate

CW: brief reference to sexual assault, rape and indecent images of children

In a surprise twist for the man who has boasted about having Trump on his side, Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan are being held in a secure unit in Miami, pending extradition to the UK to face questioning on a long list of charges.

This is the best news to wake up to. Andrew and Tristan Tate have been arrested in US on British extradition request. They face 59 charges of rape, trafficking for sexual exploitation, assault and offences relating to indecent images of a child and extreme pornography. pic.twitter.com/RdXGrJHMgo — Nick Lowles (@lowles_nick) July 19, 2026

The former kickboxer, now manoverse influencer, shared an update on Twitter.

Naturally, it raised some questions, and more than a few mocking responses.

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How are you posting this then? https://t.co/g2glhJdTyB — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 23, 2026

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no contact with the outside world. submits tweet* — Robel Asfaw (@RobelAsfaww) July 23, 2026

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It’s going to get worse. https://t.co/HtxEoNjhSt — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) July 23, 2026

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You’re being charged with nonceing on top of trafficking & rape aren’t you? Get off the internet now & pipe the ever loving fuck down for ever. — Zoe Gardner (@ZoeJardiniere) July 23, 2026

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Now the left has sent cannibals to torment Andrew Tate. There is no bottom. https://t.co/za2WBX5hcY pic.twitter.com/l3fSOcUjaL — Gary Peterson 🇺🇸 (@GaryPetersonUSA) July 23, 2026

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No contact with the outside world" posted live on X. High security Wi-Fi hits different. — Nick (@__itsNick___) July 23, 2026

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You love to see it https://t.co/dxELNjrWYJ — Devon Stack (@Black_Pilled) July 23, 2026

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Breaking:Letters of sympathy pour in for Hannibal Lecter as he is forced to spend another night in the cell next to Andrew Tate. pic.twitter.com/L3AqU0OWYZ — Mark Hammond (@MarkHam80780803) July 23, 2026

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> The highest level of security which exists

> *Posts on twitter* — Vincent (@dvb_eck) July 23, 2026

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