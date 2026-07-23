What was the best compliment you ever received? – 17 instances of flattery that stuck with people forever

Round Ups r/AskUK

It’s often said that people feel criticism much more strongly than praise, but perhaps that theory doesn’t hold true after all.

It turns out that even the most fleeting of compliments can stick with people forever. And we know this because PaddedValls asked users on r/AskUK to share the best compliments they’ve ever received, and they had no problem remembering them in detail.

To get the ball rolling, PaddedValls even shared the best compliment someone ever gave them:

‘A few years ago I bumped into a girl I was at high school with and, in her own words, said, “Holy fuck, where were *you* in high school?” ‘I’ve been living off that compliment for years.’

These top replies will make your heart sing…

1.

‘I’m a guy, had shoulder length blue hair for a while. Whilst I was working the tills I had a 5/6 year old girl come to my till and exclaim “wow, you look like a mermaid”. That was about 4 years ago and I’m still coasting in that high.’

-TieDyePandas

2.

‘”I bet your Mum is really proud of you” from one of my patients whilst working as an ambulance driver.’

-kliccit

3.

‘My cat loves sunshine and makes the most of the sun coming through the window on her cat tree, yet decided to snuggle up against me in the other end of the room in the shade. Felt like she was telling me that I was better than the SUN ☺’

-Amateur_yoghurt

4.

‘A doctor told me I had perfectly formed ear canals’

-No_Camp_7

5.

‘In my old psych job, I was transferring to a different ward. On my last day on the old one, a patient who was very reserved and difficult to get to know, paused at the kitchen hatch as I was handing him his dinner and said “I just wanted to say, thank you for treating us like people.” Fucking hell I still well up thinking about that.’

-flyingfoxtrot_

6.

‘When I had my third child, I suddenly felt supremely confident, like I could master the world. It must have translated into me looking so much better because when I returned to work, one of the directors did a double-take when he saw me and asked if I’d had a makeover.’

-BG3restart

7.

‘Becky Henderson told me I had ‘really nice feet for a boy’ on a school trip to a waterpark in year 8. ‘That was 25 years ago and I bring it up every time my socks are off.’

-sm3g-h3ad

8.

‘”Do you have some ID?” – Said to me at the age of 33 when trying to purchase an energy drink.’

-PrimeWolf101

9.