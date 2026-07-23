An Andrew Tate fanboy asked how he had inspired men to change their lives for the better and it’s fair to say it didn’t go quite so well as they might have hoped

Weird World Andrew tate

It’s not been a good week for Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan, who face extradition to the UK after being arrested in the US on Saturday and are facing a slate of new changes including rape and dex trafficking.

The pair, who have consistently denied any wrong doing, have been in Florida since leaving Romania in 2025, where they face similar charges.

We mention all this not just to make your day better but because this Andrew Tate fanboy thought it was an appropriate time to ask men who Mr Po-Tate-o-head had inspired them to change their lives for the better.

Andrew Tate has inspired millions to be better versions of themselves. For some it was the gym. Others it was building their own business. And others it was mental strength. Now is the time to share how your life has changed positively. — Dylan Madden (@Dylanmadden) July 22, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

1.

Before Andrew Tate I was fat, lonely and depressed. Now I’m fat, lonely and depressed but I wear sunglasses indoors.https://t.co/sGzGIL4cQj — Ben Sixsmith (@BDSixsmith) July 23, 2026

2.

I had never considered being a pimp as a viable career before him. — David Paxton (@DavidDPaxton) July 23, 2026

3.

Andrew Tate has improved my life by inspiring me with the gift of laughter https://t.co/l1j8BlyfoS — Hello, This is Ivan (@hellothisisivan) July 23, 2026

4.

Andrew Tate has been an inspiration, I always wondered if Prison was the life for me, but seeing the Tate brother locked up helped me realise that those are exactly the types of Cunts I’d be around all day if I was incarcerated, and it’s put me right off. 👍 https://t.co/fI6pucEF9L — Presuming Ed (@JamesOldham) July 23, 2026

5.

Some men are so easy to fool. All you need is an internet connection and you can convince thousands idiots that you’ve influenced millions. — 🦅 AlaskaBird (anti-commie)🇺🇸 (@AlaskaBird__) July 23, 2026

6.