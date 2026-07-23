Weird World Andrew tate

An Andrew Tate fanboy asked how he had inspired men to change their lives for the better and it’s fair to say it didn’t go quite so well as they might have hoped

Poke Reporter. Updated July 23rd, 2026

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It’s not been a good week for Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan, who face extradition to the UK after being arrested in the US on Saturday and are facing a slate of new changes including rape and dex trafficking.

The pair, who have consistently denied any wrong doing, have been in Florida since leaving Romania in 2025, where they face similar charges.

We mention all this not just to make your day better but because this Andrew Tate fanboy thought it was an appropriate time to ask men who Mr Po-Tate-o-head had inspired them to change their lives for the better.

And these people surely said it best.

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