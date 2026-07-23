A Reform UK-er’s takedown of the way we live now wasn’t the slam dunk she thought it was – 13 funniest and totally on-point comebacks

Politics Reform UK takedowns

We’ve featured no end of Reform UK-ers being given exactly the treatment they deserved on these pages – it’s part of our mission statement (if we had one) but they don’t get much better than this.

It’s someone called @Jenny_1884 who is such a Reform UK superfan that she has not only the St George’s flag in her Twitter bio but the Union Jack as well. Go J!

She describes herself as a ‘Generally nice person (unless something or someone really winds me up). @reform_uk . Brexiteer. Wife, Mother & Nanny. Love my family 🥰.’

And one of the many things that apparently wind her up is things like food allergies, autism, ADHD, gluten intolerance, dairy intolerance and, well, you get the idea by now.

They wind her up because when she was growing up in the ’60s she says no-one had heard of anyone with them. And naturally went on Twitter to talk about it.

Growing up in the 60s you never heard of anyone with !!! Food Allergies

Autism

ADHD

Gluten Intolerance

Dairy Intolerance Why? — Jen k (@Jenny_1884) July 1, 2025

It all happened a little while ago but we mention it again because the replies were of the A++ variety.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

Exactly!!! Up until 1860 there was no such thing as “germs”or “bacteria”, then suddenly they existed out of nowhere. I want to go back to 1859 when there was no such things as germs. I want my country back — Pastor Alex (@PastorAlexLove) July 1, 2025

2.

11 thousand likes horrifying People who grew up in the early 1600s didn’t know Gravity was a thing. Doesn’t mean it didn’t fuckin exist https://t.co/1QWiXj7eed — C (@_CM_67_) July 2, 2025

3.

People did have autism and ADHD back then. People were institutionalised for it — mitch (@mitchelld199) July 1, 2025

4.

Growing up in the 1200s you never heard of anyone with !!! Bubonic plague

Cancer

Pneumonic plague

Dropsy Why? https://t.co/WIIPsfeFI6 — alice (@alice_the_saint) July 2, 2025

5.

Exactly!!! Up until 1860 there was no such thing as “germs” or “bacteria”, then suddenly they existed out of nowhere? I want to go back to 1859 when there was no such things as germs. I want my country back https://t.co/skuOaW4qBS — Pastor Alex (@PastorAlexLove) July 1, 2025

6.