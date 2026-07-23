Politics Reform UK takedowns

A Reform UK-er’s takedown of the way we live now wasn’t the slam dunk she thought it was – 13 funniest and totally on-point comebacks

Poke Staff. Updated July 23rd, 2026

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We’ve featured no end of Reform UK-ers being given exactly the treatment they deserved on these pages – it’s part of our mission statement (if we had one) but they don’t get much better than this.

It’s someone called @Jenny_1884 who is such a Reform UK superfan that she has not only the St George’s flag in her Twitter bio but the Union Jack as well. Go J!

She describes herself as a ‘Generally nice person (unless something or someone really winds me up). @reform_uk . Brexiteer. Wife, Mother & Nanny. Love my family 🥰.’

And one of the many things that apparently wind her up is things like food allergies, autism, ADHD, gluten intolerance, dairy intolerance and, well, you get the idea by now.

They wind her up because when she was growing up in the ’60s she says no-one had heard of anyone with them. And naturally went on Twitter to talk about it.

It all happened a little while ago but we mention it again because the replies were of the A++ variety.

And these people surely said it best.

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