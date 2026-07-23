Donald Trump said his much delayed and derided healthcare bill is finally here and the internet died laughing – 17 crushing comebacks

Politics donald trump healthcare

Donald Trump performed one of his local election promotional stops in Marietta, Georgia this week and he busted out all the classics.

Transgender athletes. ‘Dumocrats.’ Sleepy Joe. Affordability.

But the oldest Trumpism of all made a rare appearance. Healthcare.

The President decided it’s been too long since he promised a comprehensive health plan for all Americans, so he decided to promote his new bill that’s coming any time now.

Here’s how he announced it.

Trump: “We will pass the great healthcare plan. It’s called our great healthcare plan. That’s the name of it.” pic.twitter.com/jA1SaY91rA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 22, 2026

Feel safer now, America? With a well-thought out name like that, he must’ve been working hard behind closed doors cooking up something affordable and comprehensive for everyone.

There’s no way he just made that name up on the spot and there is no plan of any kind. Right?

(Just don’t ask Twitter…)

1.

Ten years of being told Trump has a great healthcare plan and is two weeks from telling us all about it. There is no healthcare plan, there never was, there never will be. https://t.co/sLD6SAJZCC — Mike (not a) Rothschild (@rothschildmd) July 22, 2026

2.

Let me guess… Will be released in 2 weeks? — Rebel Bloc (@RebelBloc) July 22, 2026

3.

This is what a toddler would come up with on the spot. Trump has had a decade in politics to come up with an actual name for a healthcare plan. — Chris Robinson (@ChrisRobinsonNJ) July 22, 2026

4.

He looks like the top of a Little Caesars deep dish — Brown Eyed Susan (@smc429) July 22, 2026

5.

Trump has been talking about passing a health care plan for over 10 years, and there goes his brainwashed cult, clapping like the moronic fools they are, like he really means it this time. 🤣 — Aure (@AureolinDay) July 22, 2026

6.