Politics donald trump healthcare

Donald Trump said his much delayed and derided healthcare bill is finally here and the internet died laughing – 17 crushing comebacks

Saul Hutson. Updated July 23rd, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Donald Trump performed one of his local election promotional stops in Marietta, Georgia this week and he busted out all the classics.

Transgender athletes. ‘Dumocrats.’ Sleepy Joe. Affordability.

But the oldest Trumpism of all made a rare appearance. Healthcare.

The President decided it’s been too long since he promised a comprehensive health plan for all Americans, so he decided to promote his new bill that’s coming any time now.

Here’s how he announced it.

Feel safer now, America? With a well-thought out name like that, he must’ve been working hard behind closed doors cooking up something affordable and comprehensive for everyone.

There’s no way he just made that name up on the spot and there is no plan of any kind. Right?

(Just don’t ask Twitter…)

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages:1 2