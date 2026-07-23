Politics communism donald trump mt. rushmore

Donald Trump said the Commies had a dastardly plan for Mount Rushmore but it didn’t generate the (red) scare he was hoping for

Saul Hutson. Updated July 23rd, 2026

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Such is the nonsense that Donald Trump regularly comes out with that it can be exhausting to even look his way when he opens his mouth anymore (a dirty job, but someone’s gotta do it).

But sometimes it’s impossible to look away from a car crash. And Trump’s latest claim involves two of his favorite targets and combines them into one scorching hot take.

Go ahead. Try not to rubberneck at this theory about the latest threat to Mt. Rushmore, the national landmark in South Dakota that features four of America’s most impactful Presidents.

At the beginning of this decade-plus Trump nightmare, his lies had a small crumb of truth at the center. Now, he’s just saying whatever pops into his McDonald’s addled brain until the rally is over and he can helicopter back to his bedroom to rant on Truth Social.

Twitter was confused and concerned and rushed to raise all the red flags.

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