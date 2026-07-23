Donald Trump said the Commies had a dastardly plan for Mount Rushmore but it didn’t generate the (red) scare he was hoping for

Politics communism donald trump mt. rushmore

Such is the nonsense that Donald Trump regularly comes out with that it can be exhausting to even look his way when he opens his mouth anymore (a dirty job, but someone’s gotta do it).

But sometimes it’s impossible to look away from a car crash. And Trump’s latest claim involves two of his favorite targets and combines them into one scorching hot take.

Go ahead. Try not to rubberneck at this theory about the latest threat to Mt. Rushmore, the national landmark in South Dakota that features four of America’s most impactful Presidents.

Trump says communists are trying to blow up Mount Rushmore pic.twitter.com/rh7y9KPPGR — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 22, 2026

At the beginning of this decade-plus Trump nightmare, his lies had a small crumb of truth at the center. Now, he’s just saying whatever pops into his McDonald’s addled brain until the rally is over and he can helicopter back to his bedroom to rant on Truth Social.

Twitter was confused and concerned and rushed to raise all the red flags.

1.

Not subtle: new party line is to associate Communists with every crime, every offense. Create a sense of Communist threat to justify a rightwing crackdown. Old playbook used with coups and Fascist takeovers. https://t.co/nqXPWgdIWY — Ruth Ben-Ghiat (@ruthbenghiat) July 22, 2026

2.

No, the communist blew up the East Wing. https://t.co/AlV1s9ekFW — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) July 22, 2026

3.

Its great that the President of the United States is a delusionally insane lunatic. https://t.co/lGw72UvBXC — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) July 22, 2026

4.

The left isn’t even 5% as radical as they are in the Republican imagination. https://t.co/0uh7pKNaW3 — Clarence Thomas the Tank Engine (@TheRealJChubby) July 22, 2026

5.

People sit there and listen to him saying that their Dem neighbors are communists who want to blow up Mount Rushmore and just nod along These people surrendered their critical thinking skills in grade school — Sean O’Neill (@SeanOhhhh) July 22, 2026

6.

I was going to write a long screed about how crazy this is but…you know…at this point I’ve got nothing. How does my opponent @RepAnnWagner look at this and still beg for his support? How do you latch yourself to someone so truly disconnected from the reality of regular… https://t.co/pqHSpCIHxx — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) July 22, 2026

7.