19 times people discovered ‘brand new sentences’ in all their glory on the internet

Social Media reddit

Over on Reddit, the r/BrandNewSentence forum – which is already pretty explanatory – describes itself as

‘For sentences never before written, found in the wild.’

Like we said – self-explanatory.

We took a scroll through what it had to offer and picked some that we completely agree must surely never have appeared before the time they were captured in glorious screenshots.

See what you think.

1. Tesla Autopilot drove into Wile E. Coyote-style fake road wall

(Via)

2. Jesus Was a Psychedelic Mushroom, a Controversial Theory Suggests. Could It Reshape Christianity Forever?

(Via)

3. The husband lesbian is a better husband than I was

(Via)

4. If a man gotta put 250 cans of tomato sauce on a shelf he should at least be vibing

(Via)

5. That’s the homie in law

(Via)

6. Start a Rube Goldberg of human suffering in an Amazon warehouse twenty miles away

(Via)

7. Damn bro, you used to look like a Greek God and now you look like you listen to podcasts

(Via)

8. I fought in vietnam. saw unspeakable horrors. and for the last 30 years everyone‘s called me cheese.

(Via)

9. Illegal underground grandma karaoke bars

(Via)

10. You gotta figure out why lower case t’s started hurting

(Via)