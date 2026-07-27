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19 times people discovered ‘brand new sentences’ in all their glory on the internet

Poke Reporter. Updated July 27th, 2026

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Over on Reddit, the r/BrandNewSentence forum – which is already pretty explanatory – describes itself as

‘For sentences never before written, found in the wild.’

Like we said – self-explanatory.

We took a scroll through what it had to offer and picked some that we completely agree must surely never have appeared before the time they were captured in glorious screenshots.

See what you think.

1. Tesla Autopilot drove into Wile E. Coyote-style fake road wall

Tesla driving into a fake wall. Text - Tesla Autopilot drove into Wile E. Coyote-style fake road wall

(Via)

2. Jesus Was a Psychedelic Mushroom, a Controversial Theory Suggests. Could It Reshape Christianity Forever?

headline- Jesus Was a Psychedelic Mushroom, a Controversial Theory Suggests. Could It Reshape Christianity Forever? Reply - No he wasnt. He was yeast. He is literally bread. He turns water into wine, yeast. He was put in in a cave for 3 days and on the third day he had risen, sourdough. Man was yeast.

(Via)

3. The husband lesbian is a better husband than I was

Janel Comeau @VeryBadLlama My elderly Egyptian Uber driver happily informed me that he 'supports the gays now' because he lives with a lesbian couple and 'the husband lesbian is a better husband than I was', happy pride everyone

(Via)

4. If a man gotta put 250 cans of tomato sauce on a shelf he should at least be vibing

why tf do supermarkets drug test employees. if a man gotta put 250 cans of tomato sauce on a shelf he should at least be vibing

(Via)

5. That’s the homie in law

@maliktheoracle. What's a word for 2 dudes that hang occasionally because their girlfriends are best friends Reply @DougDefinitely That's the homie in law

(Via)

6. Start a Rube Goldberg of human suffering in an Amazon warehouse twenty miles away

Law Boy, Esq. @The_Law_Boy same day delivery is the most American shit of all time, you run out of deodorant or something and with a single click start a Rube Goldberg of human suffering in an Amazon warehouse twenty miles away

(Via)

7. Damn bro, you used to look like a Greek God and now you look like you listen to podcasts

Side photos of a man before and after a nose job. Text - Damn bro you used to look like a Greek God and now you look like you listen to podcasts

(Via)

8. I fought in vietnam. saw unspeakable horrors. and for the last 30 years everyone‘s called me cheese.

We call my grandpa "cheese" and I just found out why. Screenshot of conversation with Grandad, Cheese> Mom says I'm the reason everyone calls you Cheese?? Is that true? ya. i wanted to be called G. short for grandpa. but when you were little, you thought G and cheese were the same word. you just started yelling cheese every time you saw me. Omg that's actually really cute! yeah. real cute. i fought in vietnam. saw unspeakable horrors, and for the last 30 years everyone's called me cheese.

(Via)

9. Illegal underground grandma karaoke bars

Tweet from 202. @AJMooreHealth A friend's grandma got covid (she's recovered) How did she get covid? She's been sneaking off to karaoke bars that are covertly operating illegally, w/o covid precautions. Illegal. Underground. Grandma. Karaoke Bars. Am I disappointed? Amazed? Losing my mind? All of the above.

(Via)

10. You gotta figure out why lower case t’s started hurting

@TheAndrewNadeau Imagine you were a vampire nowhere near the Middle East and don't know who Jesus is but the day after he dies you gotta figure out why lower case t's started hurting

(Via)

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