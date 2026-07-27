Politics donald trump Kaitlan Collins

Donald Trump mocked CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins for not smiling and these 19 comebacks put a smile on everyone’s face except Trump

John Plunkett. Updated July 27th, 2026

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There are no end of reporters to get under Donald Trump’s skin over the years but no-one irritates the American president more than CNN’s White House correspondent, Kaitlan Collins.

Which is what makes her so very good at her job, obviously.

So how it must have irked the American president to have to present Collins with the White House Correspondents’ Association Award at the rescheduled White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Trump obviously used the occasion to dismiss Collins and her network as ‘fake news’ and criticised her not for the first time for not smiling enough.

And while we are probably guilty of over-using the phrase ‘the entirety of the internet responded as one’ but in this case it really did. It did!

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