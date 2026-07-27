Donald Trump mocked CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins for not smiling and these 19 comebacks put a smile on everyone’s face except Trump

Politics donald trump Kaitlan Collins

There are no end of reporters to get under Donald Trump’s skin over the years but no-one irritates the American president more than CNN’s White House correspondent, Kaitlan Collins.

Which is what makes her so very good at her job, obviously.

So how it must have irked the American president to have to present Collins with the White House Correspondents’ Association Award at the rescheduled White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Trump obviously used the occasion to dismiss Collins and her network as ‘fake news’ and criticised her not for the first time for not smiling enough.

Trump: Kaitlan Collins is a young, attractive woman. She never smiles. Do you ever smile? I thought she had really made it big with a major new sponsorship but then I informed her that it was not her on the Bud Light can. It was Dylan Mulvaney pic.twitter.com/Eqfu4gs7kA — Acyn (@Acyn) July 25, 2026

And while we are probably guilty of over-using the phrase ‘the entirety of the internet responded as one’ but in this case it really did. It did!

1.

Trump’s jabs at Kaitlan Collins—mocking her looks and calling her award “fake” —were way out of line. She asks the tough questions and that’s exactly why he went after her. I stand with Kaitlan 💯 pic.twitter.com/034KfGIMnv — 💙Brittney💙 (@AZ_Brittney) July 25, 2026

2.

Good morning and Happy Saturday to everyone who agrees that trump is a f*cking jackass for his mean-spirited attack on Kaitlan Collins. He HATES strong, intelligent women who aren’t afraid of him. And smile? He can leave that sexist bullshit in the 1970s.pic.twitter.com/RjLAmquzof — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) July 25, 2026

3.

Can confirm she does smile when you’re not a disgusting creep. https://t.co/QVkuvweE7v pic.twitter.com/Q1B50tXYxD — Olivia Julianna 🇺🇸🦅🗳️ (@0liviajulianna) July 25, 2026

4.

Donald Trump is a pig https://t.co/MepKVFKR9i — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) July 25, 2026

5.

🚨WHAT A PIECE OF SHIT Trump targets Kaitlan Collins saying she shouldn’t have won her “fake award” and says she should “smile more.” He then jokes that she resembles transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney before going on a transphobic rant. Trump is a sexist disgusting monster. pic.twitter.com/n2hijBVM6h — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) July 25, 2026

6.

The US president is sinking deeper and deeper. He is a human wreck. pic.twitter.com/oNyKMMQ2t0 — Dominik Hasek (@hasek_dominik) July 26, 2026

7.

Shout out to the award-winning unflappable Kaitlan Collins who gets under Grievance Grandpa’s thin bruised skin. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/24FbzFjGgN — MM  (@adgirlMM) July 26, 2026

8.

He hates her because she doesn’t give a fuck what he says about her. It’s a woman who he can’t bother and it drives him mad — yellow sharpie (@yellowsharpie37) July 25, 2026

9.