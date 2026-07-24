Politics elon musk

Elon Musk insisted the UK was on the verge of civil war and the editor of the Economist owned him across the Atlantic and back

John Plunkett. Updated July 24th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Elon Musk has given his first interview since he (briefly) became a millionaire and his most extensive one-to-one for some time with the editor-in-chief of the Economist, Zanny Minton Beddoes.

And a very revealing interview it was too, not least this exchange in which the Economist editor asks Musk about the claims that he is always making on Twitter that the UK is basically descending into civil war.

And it’s two minutes or so exceptionally well spent.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

And finally this, very much this!

READ MORE

A rubbish band’s tale of how they got a 5-star review was already good but James Blunt took it to the next level

Source @reggiebblue