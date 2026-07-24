Elon Musk insisted the UK was on the verge of civil war and the editor of the Economist owned him across the Atlantic and back

Politics elon musk

Elon Musk has given his first interview since he (briefly) became a millionaire and his most extensive one-to-one for some time with the editor-in-chief of the Economist, Zanny Minton Beddoes.

And a very revealing interview it was too, not least this exchange in which the Economist editor asks Musk about the claims that he is always making on Twitter that the UK is basically descending into civil war.

And it’s two minutes or so exceptionally well spent.

The Economist: You have close to 250 million followers on X. You say things like “civil war in Britain is inevitable. Just a question of when” Elon Musk: On the current trend, yes. The Economist: When were you last in the UK? Musk: A few years ago The Economist: Exactly. I… pic.twitter.com/oAk1Tkm8nN — Reggie B. (@reggiebblue) July 23, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

1.

why does he constantly agree to do interviews with people way smarter than him https://t.co/JiL4mJMQJ0 — brandon* (@brndxix) July 23, 2026

2.

this lady absolutely rocks his shit but also note when he mutters “popular guy!” about himself when she says how many followers he has. jesus christ. just the most pathetic worm https://t.co/wU0cduvqnQ — nina(delphia) (existential dread version) (@ninastarner) July 23, 2026

3.

“Would you like me to give you a tour of your own country which you live in and I haven’t been to for years?” pic.twitter.com/0wg5OlC8zV — Vatnik Soup (@P_Kallioniemi) July 23, 2026

4.

This man is a moron and a liar. It’s sad you chuds worship him. https://t.co/WBIqtmSnI7 — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) July 23, 2026

5.

Now THIS is journalism. Keep on these fucking losers. Make them uncomfortable — Clint Brussel (@BrusselKlint) July 23, 2026

6.

Omg this is the most contentious interview he’s done since Don Lemon made him cry and she’s fucking destroying him https://t.co/7pnQigS5no — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) July 23, 2026

7.

He knows the masses are angry so he’s desperate to point the finger away from himself and his fellow oligarchs. Many will be stupid enough to fall for it. — gato fumante (@KweenInYellow) July 23, 2026

8.

This is what he does. He goes off for months about a Black actress, sends ICE after Somalis in Minneapolis, and literally organizes violence with fascist Tommy Robinson in the UK—and then denies it. Same thing as his salute. He is a conman with the ideology of a school shooter. https://t.co/7zbIFtmK47 — Jim Stewartson, Decelerationist 🇨🇦🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@jimstewartson) July 23, 2026

9.

“i didnt say that” *proceeds to defend exactly that* — BODEGA PEPTIDES (@bigsnugga) July 23, 2026

And finally this, very much this!

Elon Musk accuses someone else of living a “cloistered existence” (twice) https://t.co/MmObKERX90 — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) July 23, 2026

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Source @reggiebblue