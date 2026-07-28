US vladimir putin Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President Zelenskyy says Russia is helping Iran target US bases, but Trump says he’ll double check that… with Putin! 16 furious clapbacks

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 28th, 2026

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If you were wondering how the Western alliance against Vladimir Putin is going, let’s just take a look at whether the so-called Leader of the Free World trusts the President of Ukraine or the President of Russia as a good source of intel.

He’s never beating the allegations – and there are lots of them, no matter how many times he says “Russia, Russia, Russia hoax”.

Tweeters weren’t surprised, but they were quite appalled.

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Ron Filipkowski had this suggestion.

Trump probably would.

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Source Acyn Image Screengrab, Screengrab