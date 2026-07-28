President Zelenskyy says Russia is helping Iran target US bases, but Trump says he’ll double check that… with Putin! 16 furious clapbacks

US vladimir putin Volodymyr Zelenskyy

If you were wondering how the Western alliance against Vladimir Putin is going, let’s just take a look at whether the so-called Leader of the Free World trusts the President of Ukraine or the President of Russia as a good source of intel.

Reporter: Zelenskyy says that Russia is giving Iran satellite imagery of US bases in the Gulf to help them target. What can you do about that? Trump: I'll ask Putin about it. I don't think they've been doing it—certainly not at a high level and if they have, it has been very… pic.twitter.com/FmYWjsEBZi — Acyn (@Acyn) July 27, 2026

He’s never beating the allegations – and there are lots of them, no matter how many times he says “Russia, Russia, Russia hoax”.

Tweeters weren’t surprised, but they were quite appalled.

1.

Yes, he will totally confess. Cause, you know, honesty is something he is known for. https://t.co/pmTFgBfVlj pic.twitter.com/MajK0NjAdc — Kate from Kharkiv (@BohuslavskaKate) July 27, 2026

2.

It’s ok that Putin is helping Iran target our troops because it “hasn’t had much of an impact”…

We’ve lost 18 service members.

Four as recently as a week ago.

He doesn’t care.

How.

Many.

Times.

Does.

He.

Have.

To.

Tell.

You.

He.

Doesn’t.

Give.

A.

Fuck.

About.

Our.

TROOPS!?!?!?!? — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) July 27, 2026

3.

Freaking idiot lol. America gives weapons to Ukraine to bomb Russia but sure, Russia isn’t mad about it and isn’t sending intelligence to Iran. Trump can’t be that stupid. I hope he’s not. — Danny (@Dannyson210) July 27, 2026

4.

Trump to Putin: "Are you helping Iran target our bases?" Putin: "Nyet." Trump to staff: "That means 'no', right?" Trump to Putin: "OK, it's no biggie, sorry for asking!" https://t.co/ZGn1Ods3ny — Euan MacDonald (@Euan_MacDonald) July 27, 2026

5.

Putin could execute an American soldier on live TV, and Trump would defend Putin https://t.co/vVzTPhWTKB — C-Bo the Eggman (@CBoTheEggman) July 27, 2026

6.

Sure, ask Putin. While you're at it, ask the bank robber who took the money. 🙄 https://t.co/6IuDdEwnkt — Giselle💃🇺🇸 (@kgiselle653) July 27, 2026

7.

GREAT! Why hire an intelligence community when you can just text the guy and ask nicely? Not much impact for who, exactly? The 18 service members dead? The 624 wounded? Good to know that doesn't mean much to you. https://t.co/Fs1wDuAOhK — Human☮🇺🇸🇺🇦🇺🇸🌊 (@4HumanUnity) July 27, 2026

8.

Well, we’ll find out if that’s true, I’ll ask Darth if he’s building a Death Star. I don’t think he’s been doing it…and if he has, it will be unimpactful.

-an idiot https://t.co/LeIUkpksVI — Matt Chatham (@chatham58) July 27, 2026

9.

10.

lol…total meltdown in progress https://t.co/hglaVDiMss — Chili Dog (@RobertJMolnar) July 27, 2026

11.

Just a hunch, but I’m beginning to suspect that Trump is a Dementia Ridden Clown who has No Idea WTF he’s talking about. https://t.co/cBgIm2Sidf — TROCK (@THERock927) July 27, 2026

12.

Don't worry guys, Trump will ask Putin if he's giving Iran Satellite imagery of U.S. bases to them them target U.S. soldiers. And If Putin says he's not, Trump will take his word for it. pic.twitter.com/JxxdA7vwIQ — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) July 27, 2026

13.

14.

"I'll ask putin." Is all you need to know regarding tRUmp's priorities and loyalties — steph stags🌻💙💛⬆️ (@ShebaStags) July 27, 2026

15.

😂 it’s like a watching a comedy

What a moron Trump is, it’s unreal how stupid that man is — udu bar (@udu_bar) July 27, 2026

16.

He says he is going to ask Putin if he’s helping Iran. I guess it’s fair since Putin has never told a lie in his life. pic.twitter.com/s7IJeV2dZH — Rock – NA-FO Raccoon (@NAAF0Racoon) July 27, 2026

Ron Filipkowski had this suggestion.

Tell that to the families of the dead American soldiers. https://t.co/KU41tDCVt0 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 27, 2026

Trump probably would.

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Source Acyn Image Screengrab, Screengrab