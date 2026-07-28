Donald Trump’s claim that there were no planes in his father’s day is yet another mind-boggling classic for the Trump Fake History archive

US donald trump

Somebody should make a comedy series based on whatever passes for history in the mind of Donald Trump. It’d be like Drunk History, but the ‘comedian’ chatting nonsense would be stone-cold sober and have no excuse.

Sometimes, his revisionism is clearly just to make himself look better.

Trump claims without evidence to an audience that includes 9/11 first responders: "I was down there [at Ground Zero] also, but I'm not considering myself a first responder, but I was down there. I spent a lot of time down there with you."

Via CBS pic.twitter.com/SbPuKbDwxt — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 29, 2019

At other times, your guess is as good as ours.

President @realDonaldTrump just wrapped up a joint press conference with President Mattarella of Italy. “The United States and Italy are bound together by a shared cultural and political heritage dating back thousands of years to Ancient Rome." 🇺🇸🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/10Ib2h4O4e — The White House 45 Archived (@WhiteHouse45) October 16, 2019

Kind of makes this year’s celebration of 250 years of the existence of the US look a bit underwhelming.

On Monday, at a rally in Michigan, Trump claimed his dad didn’t want planes because ‘they didn’t have planes in those days’, and we can only wonder how old he thought his dad actually was.

BREAKING: Trump claims that airplanes didn't exist when his father was alive. Fred Trump was born in 1905 and died in 1999. "I had a wonderful father, right, and he was a hard worker who was in the real estate business… He didn't want planes. They didn't have planes in those… pic.twitter.com/PUz20Y9yEX — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) July 27, 2026

That man has the nuclear codes, in case you were wondering how safe the world is.

1.

A “super high IQ” genius just told Michigan that planes didn’t exist when his own father was alive. Fred Trump: 1905–1999.

Wright brothers flew in 1903.

Commercial jets and airlines all happened on Fred’s watch. Yet his son stood in front of auto workers and said: “He didn’t… pic.twitter.com/ZaoaEMNXcS — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) July 27, 2026

2.

Oh my god Please get this guy some help. It’s scary. https://t.co/hldf9yxZf1 — Brian’s Breaking News and Intel (@intelFromBrian) July 27, 2026

3.

The POTUS and the dumbest fuck on the planet shouldn't be the same person. https://t.co/GL5Cum6ovt — Glass-blowin' Cobra Man (@BobInBoulder) July 27, 2026

4.

His brother Fred was an airline pilot for TWA and his father and Donald shamed Fred over choosing that career over the families real estate business. They called him a "glorified bus driver." — Nikki Bodie (@NikkiBodie) July 27, 2026

5.

OH, MY GOD! TRUMP JUST SAID THAT HE DIDN'T THINK THAT THEY HAD PLANES IN HIS FATHER'S TIME! THE MAN DIED IN 1999! IF THERE BE A GOD, MAY HE HAVE MERCY ON US AND THE WORLD! HE IS DANGEROUS AND NOT FIT TO HOLD THE REINS OF POWER; THE THREAT HE COULD START WORLD WW3 IS REAL! pic.twitter.com/yJOFxoA823 — Damaan, AKA 'Philly's Finest!' (@Damaan4u33) July 27, 2026

6.

Some Trump fact-checks are particularly easy… https://t.co/rmqTon6H3S — Peter Elkind (@peterelkind) July 27, 2026

7.

such an ignorant, stupid man. https://t.co/7YW7s5O07l — Geoff McGivern (@Geoff_McGivern) July 27, 2026

8.

What a grasp on modern history! Not important for a president, of course. https://t.co/biIAfjOugO — Peter Clifford Online (@PeterClifford1) July 27, 2026

9.

Tell me he's not crazy the motherfucker his father only died 1999. He's crazy and his supporters are idiots https://t.co/8hO5VY9OJR — Big Ken sr. (@strother_e) July 27, 2026

10.

And MAGA will defend him yet again because they literally fall for everything, Hook , Line and sinker… it amazes me they think this man is competent!! The man is a LIAR, A CON MAN, a FELON, He lines his pockets w/ our tax dollars, has done NOTHING, it’s wake up time.,🤡🤡🤡 — Mike Mihelich (@mihelich_mike) July 27, 2026

11.

All I am going to say is that Joe Biden would be eaten alive, by the conservative media, for claiming that planes did not exist between 1905 and 1999. https://t.co/uX3JMMRV62 — 🇺🇦HumpDayHashTags🐫 BLM #VoteBlue 🇺🇦 (@HumpDayHashTags) July 28, 2026

12.

Someone remove this man from office. He doesn’t even know his own family’s history let alone how to run a damn country. #TrumpIsUnfit https://t.co/fj9zsVL9Je — DJ Settle (@DjSettle) July 27, 2026

13.

More absolute bullshit from the worlds greatest liar https://t.co/UOqtgfKrox — ray (@ray34ford) July 27, 2026

14.

Ah yes, Trump’s latest history lesson: airplanes were apparently a modern miracle that somehow skipped his father’s entire lifetime (1905–1999). Wright brothers? Never existed. Commercial jets? Pure science fiction. Next up from the same brain trust: “My dad never used… — Dr. Cole (@1drcole) July 27, 2026

15.

Totally in another universe…. Welcome to Planet Zog and the thoughts of its leader! — Martyn R-Slater (@robinsonslater) July 28, 2026

It’s an odd mistake to make when you consider that he thought there were airports during the 1770s.

However, in the 1770s, Americans took over the airports from the British, according to Trump: "Our army manned the air, it rammed the ramparts, it took over the airports, it did everything it had to do, and at Ft McHenry, under the rockets’ red glare, it had nothing but victory" https://t.co/0WakkKiX0D — Sherry Baudet 🇺🇸 🇳🇱 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@sherrybaudet) July 27, 2026

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Donald Trump said ‘the moon is part of Mars’ and the responses were out of this world

Source Ed Krassenstein Image Screengrab, Wikimedia Commons