US donald trump

Donald Trump’s claim that there were no planes in his father’s day is yet another mind-boggling classic for the Trump Fake History archive

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 28th, 2026

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Somebody should make a comedy series based on whatever passes for history in the mind of Donald Trump. It’d be like Drunk History, but the ‘comedian’ chatting nonsense would be stone-cold sober and have no excuse.

Sometimes, his revisionism is clearly just to make himself look better.

At other times, your guess is as good as ours.

Kind of makes this year’s celebration of 250 years of the existence of the US look a bit underwhelming.

On Monday, at a rally in Michigan, Trump claimed his dad didn’t want planes because ‘they didn’t have planes in those days’, and we can only wonder how old he thought his dad actually was.

That man has the nuclear codes, in case you were wondering how safe the world is.

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It’s an odd mistake to make when you consider that he thought there were airports during the 1770s.

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Source Ed Krassenstein Image Screengrab, Wikimedia Commons