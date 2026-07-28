Weird World Andrew tate

An Andrew Tate ‘fanboy’ was shocked to find he was the only protestor outside his jail and these people were only too happy to help

Poke Reporter. Updated July 28th, 2026

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We hadn’t come across Tyson Hockley before but he appears to be something approaching Andrew Tate’s number one fanboy.

Well, either that or it’s some sort of elaborate performance art stunt along the lines of Joaquin Phoenix’s fake rapper career for the mockumentary I’m Still Here.

We mention him because he turned up to the jail where Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan are currently being held as they attempt to fight extradition to the UK, and he appeared to be shocked at the complete absence of anyone else.

And these people were only too happy to help.

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Andrew Tate asked people to email him in prison and it went just as well as you hoped it would

Source @HockleyTyson