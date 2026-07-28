An Andrew Tate ‘fanboy’ was shocked to find he was the only protestor outside his jail and these people were only too happy to help

Weird World Andrew tate

We hadn’t come across Tyson Hockley before but he appears to be something approaching Andrew Tate’s number one fanboy.

Well, either that or it’s some sort of elaborate performance art stunt along the lines of Joaquin Phoenix’s fake rapper career for the mockumentary I’m Still Here.

We mention him because he turned up to the jail where Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan are currently being held as they attempt to fight extradition to the UK, and he appeared to be shocked at the complete absence of anyone else.

I’m standing outside the jail where Andrew Tate is currently being held. Not a single person is here besides me, what is going on? 😳 pic.twitter.com/V8jUKQwHzm — Tyson Hockley (@HockleyTyson) July 27, 2026

And these people were only too happy to help.

1.

Last Andrew Tate fan discovers bots https://t.co/NMQWL8P8x4 — Lauren Southern (@Lauren_Southern) July 27, 2026

2.

3.

Your ”movement” is made up of terminally online larpers, trolls, 12 year olds and bots. The internet isn’t real life. That’s what is going on.

Glad to be of help. https://t.co/6wEkBclhfW — Conspiracy Bullshit (@ConspiracyBull1) July 27, 2026

4.

Because no one gives a shit about those douche bags, you fucking idiot. — Colt Sebastian Taylor (@ColtSTaylor) July 27, 2026

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6.

Well, if this isn’t the saddest shit I’ve ever seen. Tyson, ask yourself why no one else is there. This may be an opportunity to reflect. — Gadget (@Gadget440) July 28, 2026

7.

This is like the Japanese soldiers who didn’t realise the war had ended 😔 https://t.co/rZ8CXCTnqK — kraff (@KraffK59101) July 27, 2026

8.

There’s more people in my living room right now. — Tim Hannan (@TimHannan) July 28, 2026

9.

I am laughing way to hard at this. 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/MEUKRwFmvI — Eugene (@ScienceDJX) July 27, 2026

10.

Probably because not a lot of people are into Cringemaxxing. — Bubbe Wokestein 🇪🇺 🇨🇦✡️ (@veggieto) July 27, 2026

11.

It’s as though his other followers…don’t really exist. pic.twitter.com/Vt0V1vPPxP — Justin (@jmsltd1) July 27, 2026

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Andrew Tate asked people to email him in prison and it went just as well as you hoped it would

Source @HockleyTyson