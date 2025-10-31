This Maga cultist told the Good Liars that life ‘begins at inception’, and their funny reaction was an absolute dream

US MAGA the good liars

Back in January, some Trump fans at his victory rally in Washington D.C. had the misfortune to run into Jason Selvig and Davram Stiefler – the Good Liars. We say misfortune, because the Maga cultists’ pro-life views and Trumpian vocabulary saw them mercilessly mocked – and they didn’t even know it.

It’s one of one of their greatest interactions, and they’ve just given it another run out. If you haven’t seen it before, you’re in for a treat. If you have, we’re sure you’ll want to see it again.

“I believe that life begins at inception.” “What movie was that? With the dreams? Like you don’t know if you’re dreaming or not? Like you control your dreams?”

When they posted it on Twitter, people were cracking up.

1.

This is a masterpiece in every way — Good Songs (@Good_Songs1) October 29, 2025

2.

New favorite Good Liars clip even though it’s old. https://t.co/cuGAfCvnfQ — Dan Miller (@thebeertruck) October 29, 2025

3.

I love the way you have straight faces while mocking them. That is the way to get them. — Laurina Lyons (@LaurinaLyons) October 29, 2025

4.

They really went for it here! https://t.co/56qeiU8WUb — Jeff Goldsmith (@yogoldsmith) October 29, 2025

5.

MAGA woman saying life begins at inception is what I needed to start the day — a dude is UNIQUE (@adudeandhisart) October 29, 2025

6.

They could benefit from a vocabulary enrichment course. Or several. https://t.co/4eJ3QhVPmw — MWBudd (@mwbudd) October 29, 2025

7.

Love this. WAAAYYYY over their heads. — bithead (@mr_bithead) October 29, 2025

8.

9.

They truly don’t get it, and I’m dying over here. yeah these are the idiots dictating women’s healthcare. They can’t even get the proper term for it correct. — Shay (@C1985Bears) October 29, 2025

10.

Hahaha. Thick as mince — Martin Roby (@martinroby13) October 29, 2025

Finally …

I disagree, life begins at The Prestige (2006) — Jon S (@JackSporz) October 29, 2025

