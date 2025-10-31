US MAGA the good liars

This Maga cultist told the Good Liars that life ‘begins at inception’, and their funny reaction was an absolute dream

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 31st, 2025

Back in January, some Trump fans at his victory rally in Washington D.C. had the misfortune to run into Jason Selvig and Davram Stiefler – the Good Liars. We say misfortune, because the Maga cultists’ pro-life views and Trumpian vocabulary saw them mercilessly mocked – and they didn’t even know it.

It’s one of one of their greatest interactions, and they’ve just given it another run out. If you haven’t seen it before, you’re in for a treat. If you have, we’re sure you’ll want to see it again.

“I believe that life begins at inception.”

“What movie was that? With the dreams? Like you don’t know if you’re dreaming or not? Like you control your dreams?”

When they posted it on Twitter, people were cracking up.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Finally …

READ MORE

This Maga was ‘tired of stupid Democrats’, so the Good Liars posed an elementary school-level question that stumped him

Source The Good Liars Image Screengrab, Screengrab