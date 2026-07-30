Move over Brenda from Bristol – this care home resident telling Andy Burnham the country changes prime minister every five minutes is as relatable as it gets

Politics Andy burnham

Andy Burnham has launched his consultation on how to reset social care so that it works for everyone, as well as ceasing to be a strain on the NHS.

He began with a speech and press conference at a north London care home, where an elderly gentleman named Robert was initially a bit unsure of who he was talking to.

🚨 WATCH: A care home resident mistakes Andy Burnham for a local candidate "You are the local candidate are you?" "I was, but I'm now the Prime Minister" "What, a new one? They keep changing every 5 minutes" pic.twitter.com/VgJTgHuIJt — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) July 29, 2026

“You’re the local candidate, are you?”

“Oh, no. I was a local candidate. I had a by-election a few weeks ago, but no, I’m now the Prime Minister.”

“They keep changing them every five minutes.”

That’s how it feels for most of us. Imagine what it must be like for Larry the Cat. The exchange was as relatable as it gets, and it brought the wonderful Brenda from Bristol to mind.

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"They keep changing every 5 minutes" is the most honest political commentary you'll hear all week. — The Herald (@LivingSacrifce) July 29, 2026

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Haha love this — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) July 29, 2026

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Andy Burnham : "I am the Prime Minister" Care Home resident: "What, a new one? They keep changing every five minutes" 😭😭😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/2LMNVzkapw — Olayinka Jimmy (@silentpath2007) July 29, 2026

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Love the old fella and the PM is a good communicator tbf. https://t.co/5gLsowVXJ5 — Rob (@PolicyRob) July 29, 2026

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Truly hilarious. ‘What! Another one?’

Ancient valetudinarian meets novice premier https://t.co/cUCzpHM26h — S Sebag Montefiore (@simonmontefiore) July 29, 2026

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This is so sweet. My mum would be exactly like this if she met the new PM! https://t.co/YH7afvn3U2 — Peray Ahmet (@perayahmet) July 29, 2026

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Honestly, this is most people in Great Britain right now. https://t.co/qSKOkouhlV — Matthew Hurtt (@matthewhurtt) July 29, 2026

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I mean “I had a by election a few weeks ago and am now the prime minister,” is an objectively insane thing to hear lol im not surprised it confused him — Alex Willows⚢🏳️‍🌈👭👩‍❤️‍👩 (@AlexWillows2000) July 29, 2026

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I think Andy handled it quite well. It wasn't awkward, all things considered. I'm not hating this guy like I was expecting to. Hopefully a not too bad seat warmer till 2029. — Graeme (@GraemeVIP) July 29, 2026

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Oh he knew who he was. Well played old man…well played. pic.twitter.com/BQqITQVgJO — Bryomew (@Byromew) July 29, 2026

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Having worked in a Care Home, this is so wholesome 🤣🤣 — Samuel Desh 🇬🇧 (@SamuelDesh_) July 29, 2026

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The timing made that absolutely priceless. 😂 — Tlwich (@tlwich) July 29, 2026

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Superb. Takes this very well. — Richard (@Richard81364861) July 29, 2026

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"ethel, why is kier starmer doing a noel gallagher impression?" — Yain (@I_Am_Yain) July 29, 2026

All this chopping and changing has created a problem for medical workers.

A friend of mine is a GP and recently told me that asking, "Do you know who the Prime Minister is?" has lost all value as a way of testing cognitive function. https://t.co/dzbERqMOLJ — Marc 🏳️‍🌈🚍📚 (@MarcWinsland) July 29, 2026

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Source PolitlcsUK Image Screengrab