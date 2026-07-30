Politics Andy burnham

Move over Brenda from Bristol – this care home resident telling Andy Burnham the country changes prime minister every five minutes is as relatable as it gets

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 30th, 2026

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Andy Burnham has launched his consultation on how to reset social care so that it works for everyone, as well as ceasing to be a strain on the NHS.

He began with a speech and press conference at a north London care home, where an elderly gentleman named Robert was initially a bit unsure of who he was talking to.

“You’re the local candidate, are you?”
“Oh, no. I was a local candidate. I had a by-election a few weeks ago, but no, I’m now the Prime Minister.”
“They keep changing them every five minutes.”

That’s how it feels for most of us. Imagine what it must be like for Larry the Cat. The exchange was as relatable as it gets, and it brought the wonderful Brenda from Bristol to mind.

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All this chopping and changing has created a problem for medical workers.

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Source PolitlcsUK Image Screengrab