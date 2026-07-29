Entertainment Harry Hill tv burp

We’ve featured plenty of TV Burp clips on these pages but this 53 seconds of Harry Hill surely won’t be beaten

Poke Staff. Updated July 29th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

It’s been 14 years since Harry Hill’s TV Burp belched for the last time on ITV. Fourteen years!

And in that time – well, over the last year or two anyway – we’ve featured plenty of clips from the show, but out of all of them we reckon this one will never be beaten.

It went viral after it was shared by @JamesAHogg2 who is something of a past master at this sort of thing.

We miss you, TV Burp. And so do these people …

https://twitter.com/michaelglasper/status/1678849261079805952?s=20

This isn’t it, but it still made us smile.

In short …

Source Twitter @JamesAHogg2