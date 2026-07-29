Entertainment Harry Hill tv burp
We’ve featured plenty of TV Burp clips on these pages but this 53 seconds of Harry Hill surely won’t be beaten
It’s been 14 years since Harry Hill’s TV Burp belched for the last time on ITV. Fourteen years!
And in that time – well, over the last year or two anyway – we’ve featured plenty of clips from the show, but out of all of them we reckon this one will never be beaten.
It went viral after it was shared by @JamesAHogg2 who is something of a past master at this sort of thing.
It takes but 52 seconds to make Monday morning manageable.
This is brilliant! pic.twitter.com/6VjGw1acSM
— James Hogg 🖋 (@JamesAHogg2) July 10, 2023
We miss you, TV Burp. And so do these people …
https://twitter.com/michaelglasper/status/1678849261079805952?s=20
For a TV review programme I could watch it, having watched little of the original material, still understand the joke and laugh really, really hard. That takes such skill. Great series, great comic.
— Toddington_Matt (@HXValley) July 11, 2023
Comedy that could be enjoyed by the widest audience whilst being original and not talking down to people. Not sure there has been anything that did that so well since the time of Morecambe and Wise.
— Robert Emery (@robertemeryx) July 11, 2023
Went to see it being filmed a couple of times at Teddington Studios – when they needed to re-record a section he’d tell a great joke so there was laughter at the beginning for continuity – so skilled
— Sam Weir (@SamWeirHE) July 11, 2023
This isn’t it, but it still made us smile.
In short …
I miss TV Burp so much.
— Flups (@TheRealFlups) July 10, 2023
Source Twitter @JamesAHogg2