Nigel Farage criticised Andy Burnham’s as-yet-unwritten plans for social care, and people detected the whiff of sour grapes – 16 savage takedowns

Politics nigel farage

Nigel Farage spent a bunch of time on Wednesday crying about being excluded from Andy Burnham’s conversation with the Lib Dems and Tories about how to make social care work.

He tweeted about it.

If Andy Burnham is serious about putting politics aside to solve Britain’s biggest problems, it’s remarkable that he’s chosen to ignore Reform. He is conspiring behind closed doors with the failed political establishment to foist further tax rises on the country. The fact Ed… — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) July 29, 2026

He took time out of his busy schedule of being given flowers in the street by people who didn’t know he would be there to make a whiny video of his conspiracy theory.

This is the uniparty in action. pic.twitter.com/wZAGprfbnx — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) July 29, 2026

And he gave a tetchy interview to Sky News, while demonstrating the importance of a good sunblock when shooting propaganda during a heatwave.

"I can't quite work out what Mr Burnham really believes in." Reform UK leader Nigel Farage says the PM's proposed social care reforms do the exact opposite of his plans to devolve power, adding that it both nationalises and centralises the sector.https://t.co/4Jbs506lZZ pic.twitter.com/qnbxNwA8Qt — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 29, 2026

All of which completely ignored the most important point. He’s not an MP. He resigned to put a stop to the investigation into his financial affairs that was being carried out by the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner.

1.

Times Nigel Farage has tweeted about social care in the last 11 years: 0 https://t.co/ne6suXFkje — The Sun Apologies (@SunApology) July 29, 2026

2.

Correct me if I’m wrong, but surely Reform UK are far more important than the Lib Dems. After all, they only have 71 MPs whereas we have… er… three MPs who were elected as Reform candidates, four Tory turncoats and one idiot who resigned to fight a bin. — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) July 29, 2026

3.

Quick I need attention Has anyone ever heard Farage mention social care in the past 2 decades? https://t.co/slGNx7pZ8H — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) July 29, 2026

4.

I’m sorry, why is the red M&M banging on about social care? https://t.co/kNqdy78fac — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) July 29, 2026

5.

Pot calling the kettle black, here. You can't even decide a single way Brexit should have gone, your major policy achievement https://t.co/WOzMvJzOcJ — Simon 🇬🇧🌹 (@AndyBurnhamFC) July 29, 2026

6.

In March 2015: @Nigel_Farage mentioned UKIP plans to merge health and social care. In 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025 and the first six months of 2026…. not one single mention of social care, nothing, niets, nichts, nada. A walking, talking fraud. https://t.co/pLReGIwhiB — Brexitshambles (@brexit_sham) July 29, 2026

7.

Social care is a massive issue across the whole of the country. Successive PMs have had plans & nothing has happened. Rather than complaining how is @nigel_farage proposing to deal with social care. Oh, hang on, he’s got a spare £5m lying about – he’s alright, he won’t care — Buffoon banter 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🤔🥤❓ (@d10_hill) July 29, 2026

8.

Don't worry about Burnham you should focus more on beating the bin, Nigel. https://t.co/iXvngClocm pic.twitter.com/dF7Jmfq54w — Wefail (@wefail) July 29, 2026

9.

Sun cream, Nige, he believes in not turning out burnt to a crisp. — nicola w (@TabbyParent) July 29, 2026

10.

We all know what you believe in – “whoever pays me the most gets me to spout my poison”. Explain the £5m your fraudulent snake oil salesman. — @aparkinson65 (@aparkinson65) July 29, 2026

11.

Why does he sound like he's doing a Cameo? Did someone pay him to say this? https://t.co/qZ9ib0FVwK — Chris Roarty (@RoartyC7) July 29, 2026

12.

Has anyone asked Count Binface or the other Clacton candidates @SkyNews or are you just allowing Farage free air time https://t.co/ANxlJa9UM8 — Peter Anderson (@PeterDAnderson) July 29, 2026

13.

Reform UK already have a comprehensive plan for social care – me and my rich mates will be just fine thanks and the rest of you can go fuck yourselves. pic.twitter.com/j1sMeEeQqI — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) July 29, 2026

14.

Saying you sincerely want to fix social care (much of it horribly damaged by private equity) is going to appeal to a lot of reform voters and Tory voters. Who themselves are old. And have seen relatives have a bad time.

It’s going to be very hard for effective attack lines. https://t.co/4lPWj9Lz8E — richard bacon (@richardpbacon) July 29, 2026

15.

Just anti anything is not a policy and he is pained he was not invited to the meeting — Daniel (@niyelbassey) July 29, 2026

15.

Hey Nigel. You are not an MP, you are arguing with a dustbin. You are subject to a corruption inquiry. Silence would be good. — Geoffrey Best (@geoffrey_best) July 29, 2026

Perhaps Farage should leave the politics to people who don’t have to rake in an extra wad of cash to do the job.

Left: Nigel Farage complaining about Andy Burnham's social care initiative Right: The Guardian, "Farage’s £5m gift came after saying he needed ‘a million a year’ to stand as MP" pic.twitter.com/mVgYBSe3uq — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) July 29, 2026

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Nigel Farage spat out his dummy because he wasn’t invited to the PM’s cross-party meeting, and the internet spat out some home truths

Source Sky News Image Screengrab