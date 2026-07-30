Politics nigel farage

Nigel Farage criticised Andy Burnham’s as-yet-unwritten plans for social care, and people detected the whiff of sour grapes – 16 savage takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 30th, 2026

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Nigel Farage spent a bunch of time on Wednesday crying about being excluded from Andy Burnham’s conversation with the Lib Dems and Tories about how to make social care work.

He tweeted about it.

He took time out of his busy schedule of being given flowers in the street by people who didn’t know he would be there to make a whiny video of his conspiracy theory.

And he gave a tetchy interview to Sky News, while demonstrating the importance of a good sunblock when shooting propaganda during a heatwave.

All of which completely ignored the most important point. He’s not an MP. He resigned to put a stop to the investigation into his financial affairs that was being carried out by the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner.

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Perhaps Farage should leave the politics to people who don’t have to rake in an extra wad of cash to do the job.

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Nigel Farage spat out his dummy because he wasn’t invited to the PM’s cross-party meeting, and the internet spat out some home truths

Source Sky News Image Screengrab