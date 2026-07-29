People have been sharing the privileges they reckon are exclusively available to the ‘super hot’ – 17 added perks of being 10/10 attractive

Round Ups r/AskReddit

You’d think that being in the top percentile of attractive people would be a bonus in and off itself. Imagine how great it would be never having to worry about your appearance ever again.

However it turns out that the benefits don’t end there. When out and about, absolute stunners are treated to all sorts of bonuses out of reach of us mere mortals. And we know this because Simple_Associate_505 put the following question to r/AskReddit:

‘What are the privileges you only get when you are 10/10 attractive?’



Get a taste of the good-looking lifestyle with these top answers…

1.

‘People very rarely think you look like a slob when you dress down or badly.’

-enterkaiju

2.

‘You get better odds with things like job interviews, new people trusting you quicker etc. Studies have shown more physically fit/ attractive people are more successful in their professional lives.’

-ohhelloworlds

3.

‘Your social awkwardness gets labeled as cute, mysterious or quicky instead of creepy or weird’

-Lyndsey_Reef

4.

‘Nailing first impressions just by being instead of having to convince people to listen to you / hang out with you.’

-Liberkhaos

5.

‘You get tolerated more when you make a mistake’

-magnidwarf1900

6.

‘Getting moved into camera view if you go to a live show screening is cool because the view is generally better.’

-J-thorne

7.

‘People will generally assume that you’re innocent. That sounds stupid, but it has historical precedent.’

-Impossible_Offer7988

8.

‘Getting your way with the opposite gender is really easy if you put on a nice smile. I’ve gotten random discounts and stuff that I shouldn’t have’

-LxghtninKachow

9.