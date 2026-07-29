This job rejection letter was so cringeworthy, it went straight into the Facepalm Hall of Fame
It’s usually a bad thing to get a rejection letter after an interview, but the one received by TikToker Tamsyn Fox, in 2022, was so cringeworthy, she was half relieved not to be working there.
She turned the negative thing into a glorious positive, with this dramatic reading.
@pur_purblock
thanks for patronising me into a rage that can only be desrcibed as ‘firey’
As we discovered, it could have been worse – just.
Recruiters ‘Think and behave like a human‘ challenge.
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Source @pur_purblock H/T Daily Dot Image Screengrab