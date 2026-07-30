President Peace Prize told Ukraine they should ‘just end the war’, in case you were wondering what skilled negotiations look like

US donald trump Russian invasion of ukraine

Donald Trump campaigned on a promise to end the Russia-Ukraine war on day one, with a phone call to his good friend Vladimir Putin.

It is now 556 days since he took office, and guess what – they’re still at war, and Trump’s plan to end it seems to be for Ukraine to surrender.

Trump on Zelenskyy: "I'd like him to end the war. I get along with both … I said just, 'end the war.'" pic.twitter.com/86gEEQScFc — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 29, 2026

This will be that famous Art of the Deal that we hear so much about.

People weren’t buying what Trump was selling.

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There’s ONE way to end the war — Russia stops invading Ukraine. Period full stop. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) July 29, 2026

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Once again, Trump falls under the spell of his Russian master, again blaming Zelensky for not "ending the war". https://t.co/Ws5SVrHhJJ — Jay in Kyiv (@JayinKyiv) July 30, 2026

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3 years after promising to end the war 24 hours after becoming president if elected again, Trump finally unveils his brilliant secret plan. https://t.co/kmzTVPnRGs — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 30, 2026

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Zelensky being told he can just end the war https://t.co/yb85BukRdv pic.twitter.com/4kNW26avqS — Kyle Glen (@KyleJGlen) July 29, 2026

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“Fine people on both sides” vibes https://t.co/9Afq0JI1ET — Warren (@swd2) July 29, 2026

6.

How does the nation under attack just "end the war"? And if its that easy, why is the US still at war with Iran? Does he understand anything? — Susan Whitmarsh (@susan_whitmarsh) July 30, 2026

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Trump: “I’d like Zelensky to end the war. It’s very simple. I get along with both… I said just, ‘end the war.’” At this very moment, Russian ballistic missiles are hitting Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities. Tens of thousands of people are hiding in metro stations from Russian… pic.twitter.com/kMQgu6VX67 — Maria Drutska 🇺🇦 (@maria_drutska) July 30, 2026

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