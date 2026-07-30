US donald trump Russian invasion of ukraine

President Peace Prize told Ukraine they should ‘just end the war’, in case you were wondering what skilled negotiations look like

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 30th, 2026

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Donald Trump campaigned on a promise to end the Russia-Ukraine war on day one, with a phone call to his good friend Vladimir Putin.

It is now 556 days since he took office, and guess what – they’re still at war, and Trump’s plan to end it seems to be for Ukraine to surrender.

This will be that famous Art of the Deal that we hear so much about.

People weren’t buying what Trump was selling.

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