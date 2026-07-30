Donald Trump wants to carpet bomb Iran with tariffs and it’s not the weapon of mass destruction he thought it was

US donald trump Iran

We’ve lost count of the number of times Donald Trump has proudly declared victory in his war on Iran except for some reason the United States’ military action shows no sign of coming to an end.

Almost as if Trump has started something he literally can’t finish.

We mention it because the American president has now announced he is rolling out the big guns, possibly the biggest gun of all. He’s going to slap Iran with tariffs.

Trump: "I'd like to see tariffs on Iran" pic.twitter.com/I00JuEPCAW — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 29, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

1.

yep that’ll do it. tariff a country you don’t trade with. nail in the coffin right there. https://t.co/zXA0TvTJsv — Mac (@GoodPoliticGuy) July 29, 2026

2.

He's gonna impose 25% tariffs on $0 in imports. That oughta do it. https://t.co/2SyxAtttMD — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) July 30, 2026

3.

moron — Dr. Patsy "Resistant Kitty" Evans (@HarmonyUsInc) July 29, 2026

4.

We are governed by the dumbest motherfucker in America. https://t.co/BCkpPkUxyV — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) July 30, 2026

5.

Donald Trump has carpet-bombed Iran. It didn't work. So Donald Trump surrendered. Still didn't work. Now he's bombing them again. Still not working. Luckily, the man is a tactical genius. He'll hit them with… wait for it… tariffs! That'll show 'em. https://t.co/m1P5xcdVD5 — Governor Newsom Press Office (parody) (@AwesomeNewsom) July 30, 2026

6.

But that will kill our long standing trade relationship with Iran! — Travis Moore (@THM74) July 29, 2026

7.

LOL, what the hell is this going to solve? Tax Americans on what exactly? Iran isn’t exactly a country that we often trade with but do go on throwing things at the wall to see what sticks Mr Peace President. 🙄 https://t.co/9HDvFnsQFn — Camille MacKenzie (@CamRMacKenzie) July 29, 2026

8.

This makes ZERO sense, because the U.S. imports next to nothing from Iran. https://t.co/H2PnKGCB29 — Kyle Sweetser (@Kylesweetser) July 29, 2026

9.

Tariffs on 0 trade equals 0 dollars, @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/jv48q4M8x2 — Luke Thomas Gets Political (LTGP) (@LTGetsPolitical) July 29, 2026

To conclude …

He’s been president for 6 years, tariffs are his favorite policy, and I’m pretty sure he has no idea what they actually fucking are https://t.co/bv6SWrwvqf — Michael (@aGuyOnMyPhone) July 30, 2026

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Source @atrupar