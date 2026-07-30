US donald trump Iran

Donald Trump wants to carpet bomb Iran with tariffs and it’s not the weapon of mass destruction he thought it was

John Plunkett. Updated July 30th, 2026

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We’ve lost count of the number of times Donald Trump has proudly declared victory in his war on Iran except for some reason the United States’ military action shows no sign of coming to an end.

Almost as if Trump has started something he literally can’t finish.

We mention it because the American president has now announced he is rolling out the big guns, possibly the biggest gun of all. He’s going to slap Iran with tariffs.

And these people surely said it best.

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To conclude …

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Source @atrupar