Entertainment james bond

Someone shared James Bond creator Ian Fleming’s ‘typical day’ and for once it was a life goal that we could all agree on

John Plunkett. Updated July 31st, 2026

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In an uncertain and increasingly terrifying world, it’s reassuring to know that there are some things that the entire internet can agree on.

And one of them is surely James Bond author and creator Ian Fleming’s ‘typical day’ at his estate in Jamaica which went wildly viral for reasons which will become obvious.

And just in case that was tricky to read …

Winning at life? That, or something very much like it.

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And finally …

H/T @oldstocky