Someone shared James Bond creator Ian Fleming’s ‘typical day’ and for once it was a life goal that we could all agree on

Entertainment james bond

In an uncertain and increasingly terrifying world, it’s reassuring to know that there are some things that the entire internet can agree on.

And one of them is surely James Bond author and creator Ian Fleming’s ‘typical day’ at his estate in Jamaica which went wildly viral for reasons which will become obvious.

Ian Fleming’s typical day at his estate in Jamaica where he wrote all his James Bond stories, need to emulate this pic.twitter.com/d43RdMtS0U — ol’ stocky ⛳️ (@oldstocky) July 26, 2026

And just in case that was tricky to read …

Winning at life? That, or something very much like it.

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I’m not joking even a little bit when I say this is my ideal day. https://t.co/LxLmBjCRVS — Jessica Malone Grider (@mrs_g_rider) July 26, 2026

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When you look at basically every legendary writer or creative… They had a routine, and stuck to it.

Reject the new wave of “Never keep a calendar” naval nonsense. The human mind works best within a framework of clearly defined structure, routine, schedule, and habits. https://t.co/x8MndhTVOO — DR22 Ω 🪬🎭 (@DejaRu22) July 26, 2026

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The English ability to drink at lunch and then go back to working is astounding and enviable https://t.co/iZBbplzbVf — Park MacDougald (@hpmcd1) July 26, 2026

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I’m begging you to please read The Life Of Ian Fleming. You won’t regret it. https://t.co/YdEUq78e2t pic.twitter.com/Fup46axpRy — BRICK BY BRICK (@aincomeinvestor) July 27, 2026

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“dinner and scrabble” the netflix and chill 50’s equivalent — Stephen Brinly (@Stevoblevo) July 26, 2026

7.

This is absolutely how writing works. The trick is not to work super hard, it’s to balance your brain in whatever your maximally creative state of mind is. This is one place where I disagree rather strongly with @monsterhunter45, who is fond of holding forth on the supremacy of… https://t.co/FUZcy1K7Tl — Devon Eriksen (@Devon_Eriksen_) July 28, 2026

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He lived more in one day than you do in years — ol’ stocky ⛳️ (@oldstocky) July 26, 2026

And finally …

If only I had an estate to write in… https://t.co/GYlXqItS66 — Mark Sibley (@mnsibley) July 28, 2026

H/T @oldstocky