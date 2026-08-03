Donald Trump posted an AI image of himself dressed as Elvis, if you were wondering how focused he is on doing his actual job

US donald trump

As well as winning two golf awards in a championship at one of his own resorts, Donald Trump passed a busy weekend working on ending the war with Iran, making peace between Russia and Ukraine, bringing down the cost of living for ordinary Americans, or even doing something to stop them being able to crap through the eye of a needle if they eat a salad.

Oh, no – wait! He spent the weekend posting AI memes of himself…like these.

Once again: Trump was not in the military nor anywhere near it pic.twitter.com/hopVTLQyWV — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) August 2, 2026

🚨NEW: Donald Trump posted this AI video on his Truth Social account! This is normal behavior right? pic.twitter.com/brbfLQCGAW — Lucas Sanders 👊🏽🔥🇺🇸 (@LucasSa56947288) August 1, 2026

BREAKING: Trump just posted AI slop of him, Abraham Lincoln, and George Washington holding quill pens and signing what appears to be a map of the United States. This is what Trump is focusing on instead of ceasefire negotiations to end the war he started with Iran. pic.twitter.com/KFKV6bYOSQ — Trump Lie Tracker (Commentary Account) (@MAGALieTracker) August 3, 2026

He also revisited one of his favourite delusions – that he in some way resembles Elvis Presley.

Trump posts image depicting himself in Elvis-style jeweled jumpsuit pic.twitter.com/zAdpRMIxpi — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) August 1, 2026

Tweeters stopped sniggering long enough to share these comments.

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President Pickpocket is legitimately Trumpshit insane. He doesn’t just crave the spotlight, he thinks he’s Elvis in his prime. The ego is off the charts. pic.twitter.com/p0VYscUiJg — Hoodlum (@NotHoodlum) August 1, 2026

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The President of the United States is a complete laughingstock. He seriously needs psychiatric help. pic.twitter.com/2EhDCxe2PE — Orla Joelsen (@OJoelsen) August 1, 2026

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Elvis is rolling over in his grave. pic.twitter.com/IZpW8y2S0X — Brittney (@AZ_Brittney) August 1, 2026

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IN NORWAY WE GET OUR ELDERLY DEMENTIA PATIENTS THE HELP THEY NEED IN AMERICA THEY KEEP HIM IN THE WHITE HOUSE pic.twitter.com/KnLFa09PEj — Glenn Tunes (@glenn_tunes) August 2, 2026

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How much more evidence Republicans need to see to admit your leader is fucking insane. In what reality can this be normalized. pic.twitter.com/YRtz0Sh6tA — Marlene Robertson (@marlene4719) August 1, 2026

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I hope all the people who voted for this kkklown are happy now. https://t.co/NfgKIkcaYD — Kenny BooYah! (@KwikWarren) August 1, 2026

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Here’s Donald Trump posting this pic of him dressed as Elvis Presley: He looks ridiculous! pic.twitter.com/mtI1N1jgL7 — Lucas Sanders (@LucasSa56947288) August 1, 2026

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