US donald trump

Donald Trump posted an AI image of himself dressed as Elvis, if you were wondering how focused he is on doing his actual job

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 3rd, 2026

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As well as winning two golf awards in a championship at one of his own resorts, Donald Trump passed a busy weekend working on ending the war with Iran, making peace between Russia and Ukraine, bringing down the cost of living for ordinary Americans, or even doing something to stop them being able to crap through the eye of a needle if they eat a salad.

Oh, no – wait! He spent the weekend posting AI memes of himself…like these.

He also revisited one of his favourite delusions – that he in some way resembles Elvis Presley.

Tweeters stopped sniggering long enough to share these comments.

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