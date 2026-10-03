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Mike Graham made a joke about Alzheimer’s and Andy Burnham’s late father, and it really confirms everything you’ve ever thought about him and worse
Former Talk TV presenter Mike Graham is no stranger to controversy.
But this weekend he is under fire for comments he made about the prime minister’s late father during his latest episode of his show, Mike Graham’s UKLIVE.
During a rundown of his ‘Plank of the Week’ nominations, Graham mentioned a Burnham tweet quoting his Labour Party conference speech saying, “I will build the Britain my dad wanted to see.”
I will build the Britain my dad wanted to see. pic.twitter.com/eTxp41wNlS
— Andy Burnham (@andyburnham) September 29, 2026
Graham then goes on to say:
“His dad didn’t even know who he is, right? He died. He didn’t even recognise his own son. So, what fucking Britain did he want, right? Why would you ask a bloke with Alzheimer’s, ‘What sort of Britain do you want’? I don’t know.”
So I’ve just been sent this. Assume it’s genuine @Iromg pic.twitter.com/rumRqWVgjD
— (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) October 3, 2026
Graham’s panellists, Mark Littlewood and Paul Cox, laugh along with him throughout. Andy Burnham’s father, Roy, died on September 18.
Proper capture of Mike Graham's comments about Andy Burnham's father , and then he gets onto Dan Hodges. pic.twitter.com/JgBxYUzbVg
— Jay (@JibbaJabb) October 3, 2026
Twitter/X user Dan Hodges – who was also called out by Graham in the episode – shared the clip, to which Graham responded with: “Dan would do well in North Korea.”
Dan would do well in North Korea https://t.co/ULl2JMfhMU
— Mike Graham 🇬🇧 (@Iromg) October 3, 2026
Graham’s comments have provoked outrage. Here’s a selection of what people are saying.