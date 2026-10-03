Mike Graham made a joke about Alzheimer’s and Andy Burnham’s late father, and it really confirms everything you’ve ever thought about him and worse

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Former Talk TV presenter Mike Graham is no stranger to controversy.

But this weekend he is under fire for comments he made about the prime minister’s late father during his latest episode of his show, Mike Graham’s UKLIVE.

During a rundown of his ‘Plank of the Week’ nominations, Graham mentioned a Burnham tweet quoting his Labour Party conference speech saying, “I will build the Britain my dad wanted to see.”

I will build the Britain my dad wanted to see. pic.twitter.com/eTxp41wNlS — Andy Burnham (@andyburnham) September 29, 2026

Graham then goes on to say:

“His dad didn’t even know who he is, right? He died. He didn’t even recognise his own son. So, what fucking Britain did he want, right? Why would you ask a bloke with Alzheimer’s, ‘What sort of Britain do you want’? I don’t know.”

Graham’s panellists, Mark Littlewood and Paul Cox, laugh along with him throughout. Andy Burnham’s father, Roy, died on September 18.

Proper capture of Mike Graham's comments about Andy Burnham's father , and then he gets onto Dan Hodges. pic.twitter.com/JgBxYUzbVg — Jay (@JibbaJabb) October 3, 2026

Twitter/X user Dan Hodges – who was also called out by Graham in the episode – shared the clip, to which Graham responded with: “Dan would do well in North Korea.”

Dan would do well in North Korea https://t.co/ULl2JMfhMU — Mike Graham 🇬🇧 (@Iromg) October 3, 2026

Graham’s comments have provoked outrage. Here’s a selection of what people are saying.

1. Having watched my father suffer for many years with dementia, this actually upset me. It doesn’t just show a lack of empathy but also basic human decency. And the others laughing are just as bad. — Roxy.b (@Roxybuchanno) October 3, 2026

2. Doesn’t get much lower than mocking an Alzheimer’s sufferer. https://t.co/7ee762HrIr — Kevin Schofield (@KevinASchofield) October 3, 2026

3. As someone who, like many others, watched a parent virtually crumble before their eyes in slow motion with Alzheimers, this is beyond abhorrent. Let this be the absolute fucking end of the rancid, dwindling career of this odious, poisonous dimwit. https://t.co/wJKWMcvEZX — Dan O'Hagan ⚽️🎙️ (@danohagan) October 3, 2026

4. Proof, if you ever needed it that Mike Graham is a stone-cold ****** [insert your own expletive]. Mocking Andy Burnham's father's Alzheimer’s disease. https://t.co/wYpLXiAbOr — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) October 3, 2026

5. My mother, an eminent literary figure, had no idea who I was in the last year of her life. It was more distressing than her death. That’s about as low as it gets, @Iromg & @PaulCoxComedy. https://t.co/3NqiwkUPqa — Oliver Kamm (@OliverKamm) October 3, 2026

6. Not ok. Not ok at all. https://t.co/3o2GOQm1mM — David Yelland (@davidyelland) October 3, 2026

7. The descent of Archibald 'Mike' from amiable radio buffoon into foul-mouthed racist has been remarkable https://t.co/TRiSo66s2l — David Aaronovitch (@DAaronovitch) October 3, 2026

8. Siri, show me the definition of “scum” https://t.co/k9PH29Swog — John McTernan (@Johnmcternan) October 3, 2026

9. Alzheimer’s is no joke. I watch people battle this disease daily and it is one of the cruellest and most painful things a family can go through. Turning someone’s inability to recognise their own son, and a son no longer being recognised, into a cheap punchline is repulsive. https://t.co/bRKYakqUKY — Jordan Tyldesley (@PippyBing) October 3, 2026

10. I've documented on here some of my Dad's journey with Alzheimer's. That a broadcaster with a platform like @Iromg sees it as a stick to beat someone with is disgusting, but not surprising. Monumental tosspot that he is. https://t.co/crhxt9d7PT — Rob Warner (@Real_Rob_Warner) October 3, 2026

11. This is utterly, utterly vile. https://t.co/LKNleFtp7Z — Charlotte Henry (@charlotteahenry) October 3, 2026

12. Whatever the thing that makes you proud to be British is – whatever the better angels of our nature are – the wanton cruelty and performative ignorance displayed here is surely the furthest thing from it. It’s wonderful that our society affords this guy the right to let everyone… https://t.co/DCtQw7NV7n — Mark McVitie (@MarkMcvitie) October 3, 2026

13. This video is horrific – mocking Burnham’s father because he had Alzheimer’s is cruel and beyond the pale. Mike tweeted this in 2022 – what happened to him? https://t.co/1s7GUIfj9G pic.twitter.com/129BNlaGxi — Emily Harris (@EmilyV_Harris) October 3, 2026

14. I’ve just spent the last several months dealing with a close relative who is suffering from Alzheimer’s, one of cruellest of diseases, and all the anguish and stress this causes. I wouldn’t wish it on anyone. @MarkJLittlewood https://t.co/rpWgkgbQao — The Ebullient Mrs Golby (@MrsGolby) October 3, 2026