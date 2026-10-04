News football manchester city premier League

This viral 3-minute video brilliantly explains the Manchester City scandal, and seeing the detail laid out like this is truly shocking

Michael White. Updated October 4th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

The fallout from the Manchester City financial scandal continues to be felt, with talk this weekend that the case could even affect the UK’s business relationship with the UAE.

It’s a complicated case that people might struggle to get their heads around. So big shoutout to sports data video producers Sportsball for putting this explainer together. It’s 3-minutes well worth your time.

Seeing the detail laid out like this has shocked people, who also praised it for its clear storytelling.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.