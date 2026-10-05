Politics Isabel Oakeshott Reform UK

‘Scoop getter’ Isabel Oakeshott spread a ridiculous conspiracy theory about secret planeloads of migrants, and got exactly the scathing takedowns she deserved – 22 favourites

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 5th, 2026

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Times are hard for Reform UK, at the moment. Their leader, Nigel Farage, is at his lowest in the polls for years, in a backlash against several financial scandals involving him and other high-ranking members of the party.

The party has been losing councillors at an alarming – or hilarious, depending on your point of view – rate, and failing to replace them.

It seems likely that the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner will shortly be releasing the results of his investigation into whether Nigel Farage should have declared a five million pound gift from crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne. If the decision goes against him, Farage could be facing a by-election in Clacton. Again.

By a happy coincidence for Reform UK, there has been a spate of allegations that the UK Government is secretly flying in migrants, and then dispersing them via coach. Red meat for Reform voters, and a welcome distraction from all the alleged corruption.

Here’s Don McGowan trying to get a Reform UK councillor to use critical thinking skills before sharing scaremongering claims.

We won’t be holding our breath for that to happen.

Isabel Oakeshott, holds no official position in Reform UK, but frequently runs interference when its bigwigs – including her fiancé Richard Tice – are under fire for things they shouldn’t have done or said. We’d strongly suggest that her take on the rumours was exactly that.

For a long time I have heard rumours of secret flights into Manchester: plane loads of migrants. I have never believed it and still don’t. If true, it should bring down the government.

In other words, ‘Here’s an outrageous thing that isn’t happening, but imagine how bad it would be if it were.’ Possibly the least successful attempt to sit on a fence you’ll see this week.

The takedowns were swift and spectacular. Check these out.

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