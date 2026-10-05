‘Scoop getter’ Isabel Oakeshott spread a ridiculous conspiracy theory about secret planeloads of migrants, and got exactly the scathing takedowns she deserved – 22 favourites

Politics Isabel Oakeshott Reform UK

Times are hard for Reform UK, at the moment. Their leader, Nigel Farage, is at his lowest in the polls for years, in a backlash against several financial scandals involving him and other high-ranking members of the party.

Approval Ratings (NET) Andy Burnham: 11% (+1)

Kemi Badenoch: 0% (-1)

Ed Davey: -8% (-1)

Rupert Lowe: -11% (+2)

Nigel Farage: -24% (+3)

Zack Polanski: -24% (+3) Via: More in Common

Field Work: 25-29 September changes w/ 18-21 Sept https://t.co/CIoJ3n5m62 — PollCheck (@poll_checker) October 1, 2026

The party has been losing councillors at an alarming – or hilarious, depending on your point of view – rate, and failing to replace them.

"Dear Diary,

There were six by-elections in England and Scotland this week and Reform lost all of them. Two of them were seats we previously held. Fuck fuck fuck fuck fuck fuck bollocks." https://t.co/5Qn5IIrjSw — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) October 3, 2026

It seems likely that the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner will shortly be releasing the results of his investigation into whether Nigel Farage should have declared a five million pound gift from crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne. If the decision goes against him, Farage could be facing a by-election in Clacton. Again.

Well, well, well.

The most corrupt person in UK politics has been interviewed by the parliamentary standards commissioner about the secret £5,000,000 bung from a crypto billionaire who lives in Thailand.

@Nigel_Farage @reformparty_uk @TiceRichard @ZiaYusufUK https://t.co/x82LN9vaWT — Thomas Standfield (@TStandfield1789) October 4, 2026

By a happy coincidence for Reform UK, there has been a spate of allegations that the UK Government is secretly flying in migrants, and then dispersing them via coach. Red meat for Reform voters, and a welcome distraction from all the alleged corruption.

Here’s Don McGowan trying to get a Reform UK councillor to use critical thinking skills before sharing scaremongering claims.

2am Stuart? TWO IN THE MORNING? Anything you notice from your fake picture that might disprove that theory? — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) October 4, 2026

We won’t be holding our breath for that to happen.

Isabel Oakeshott, holds no official position in Reform UK, but frequently runs interference when its bigwigs – including her fiancé Richard Tice – are under fire for things they shouldn’t have done or said. We’d strongly suggest that her take on the rumours was exactly that.

In other words, ‘Here’s an outrageous thing that isn’t happening, but imagine how bad it would be if it were.’ Possibly the least successful attempt to sit on a fence you’ll see this week.

The takedowns were swift and spectacular. Check these out.

1. For a long time I have heard rumours that you strangle kittens for fun and worship Satan. I have never believed it and still don’t. Am I doing this right? pic.twitter.com/o0EImNO2MO — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) October 4, 2026

2. “Where’s Vader?” “Arranging secret flights to Manchester Airport Sir” pic.twitter.com/PdCslLm4oU — Rob B (@RobBfromDerby) October 4, 2026

3. Who did you hear them from, because the only person I've heard them from is you. — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) October 4, 2026

4. BREAKING: A sauce has told me that migrant flights are secretly being flown into York Airport in the MIDDLE OF THE NIGHT. Secret luxury HUMMERS are transporting them to the Ritz where they each get a suite and a lifetime supply of CHOCOLATE. I even have photographic PROOF! pic.twitter.com/Nvkf7AqZod — Withnail Jones (@withnailjones) October 4, 2026

5. No idea where you are going with this. You heard a rumour that you don't believe but it is really bad? Is that it?@IsabelOakeshott pic.twitter.com/HAnOCCHvws — MrTibblesNewEra (@MrTibblesNewEra) October 4, 2026

6. “I see secret flights to Manchester” pic.twitter.com/zjojNu2nmi — Rob B (@RobBfromDerby) October 4, 2026

7. Secret flights at Manchester? You mean this plane that is at Birmingham which is used for the deportation of failed asylum seekers? pic.twitter.com/FE0d4H50ZN — Mariana Marinovic 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇮🇲 (@DrMarianaClaire) October 4, 2026

8. Vacant and equally repugnant Isabel Oakeshott describes herself as a scoop getter when in reality she is just a shit shoveler. — Matthew Payne (@Matthew82069336) October 4, 2026

9. Rather than ply her trade as a 'journalist', Isab-El Oakeshott posts about something patently untrue, which she doesn't believe herself, since there's nothing more satisfying to a blue-ticker than the ker-ching of likes, reposts & replies while stirring up division from afar pic.twitter.com/t3U2InBE9s — Alan M 💙 🇬🇧 🇩🇪 🇪🇺 (@am1874northwich) October 4, 2026

10. Spot on! – and don’t call me Shirley! https://t.co/MaeizTAClI — Rob B (@RobBfromDerby) October 4, 2026