Life donald trump the US tourism
Tourism chiefs can’t understand why the number of visitors to the US has dropped by 2 million in the past year, and people are happy to solve the mystery for them
The tourism industry in the US is in crisis.
That’s the message from a report by the Semafor outlet this week, finding that “overseas visitors to the US are on track to drop by almost two million year-on-year, with even the FIFA Men’s World Cup failing to arrest the decline in tourism.”
Visitors to the US are on track to drop by almost two million year-on-year.
“We’re the only major country in the world losing visitation,” the head of the US Travel Association said. “It’s mind-boggling.” https://t.co/4G2rJ1n8e0 pic.twitter.com/cYH7gs2Q6D
— Semafor (@semafor) September 30, 2026
Meanwhile, China is attracting more visitors with its visa-free entry policies, and Japan’s weak currency is drawing in a record number of tourists.
Read more: https://t.co/4G2rJ1n8e0
— Semafor (@semafor) September 30, 2026
“We’re the only major country in the world losing visitation,” the head of the US Travel Association is quoted as saying. “It’s mind-boggling.”
The report says there’s been a big drop in visitors from places like Canada and several European countries. Now what could possibly be turning people from those countries away?
Well, people had some ideas…