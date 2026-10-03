Tourism chiefs can’t understand why the number of visitors to the US has dropped by 2 million in the past year, and people are happy to solve the mystery for them

Life donald trump the US tourism

The tourism industry in the US is in crisis.

That’s the message from a report by the Semafor outlet this week, finding that “overseas visitors to the US are on track to drop by almost two million year-on-year, with even the FIFA Men’s World Cup failing to arrest the decline in tourism.”

Visitors to the US are on track to drop by almost two million year-on-year. “We’re the only major country in the world losing visitation,” the head of the US Travel Association said. “It’s mind-boggling.” https://t.co/4G2rJ1n8e0 pic.twitter.com/cYH7gs2Q6D — Semafor (@semafor) September 30, 2026

Meanwhile, China is attracting more visitors with its visa-free entry policies, and Japan’s weak currency is drawing in a record number of tourists. Read more: https://t.co/4G2rJ1n8e0 — Semafor (@semafor) September 30, 2026

“We’re the only major country in the world losing visitation,” the head of the US Travel Association is quoted as saying. “It’s mind-boggling.”

The report says there’s been a big drop in visitors from places like Canada and several European countries. Now what could possibly be turning people from those countries away?

Well, people had some ideas…

1. Truly a fucking mystery isn’t it? pic.twitter.com/aHtxJJqaor — August West (@Ghost_19971117) October 1, 2026

2. the fact that they find it "mind-boggling" just kills me boss — Political Punk (@actingliketommy) October 1, 2026

3. The head of the US Travel Association has an easily boggled mind. pic.twitter.com/BOMi7jYG35 — Tim Dragga (@timdragga) October 1, 2026

4. Is this really a surprise for anyone?

We expected it…https://t.co/oRU1IpVN9b — Frédéric Dimanche (@FDimanche) October 1, 2026

5. Wow I wonder what could possibly be causing this? pic.twitter.com/B8i6AsZORB — Crpal (@Crpal4) October 1, 2026

6. GEEEEZZZZZZZ I WONDER WHY? Factors keeping us Canadians away- unilateral Tariffs, threatening to INVADE 🇨🇦, ICE arrests, allowing border agents to seize our phones & information, the President calling 🇨🇦 the WORST country, renaming lakes… #ElbowsUp pic.twitter.com/J3IAaVdDio — M Gregory #Speaker 🏥 (@MGregoryAuthor) October 2, 2026

7. This is one of the least mind boggling and most easily believable charts of the last two years. The US government is deliberately repelling visitors, starting with the Canadians. https://t.co/d53DCpYuoR — Phillips P. OBrien (@PhillipsPOBrien) October 2, 2026

8. What an absolutely brutal chart demonstrating how much Trump has turned the world against us. https://t.co/0Jp5zi2FBO — Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) October 1, 2026

9. And this is despite hosting the World Cup! https://t.co/maZw8wRCZ9 — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) October 1, 2026

10. It breaks my heart, but we’ve gotta keep staying away https://t.co/dCZg7zjoYS — Doug Saunders (@DougSaunders) October 2, 2026

11. Great job, Republicans. You did it! https://t.co/hVqzKfSqI0 — Dem Saints (@LDS_Dems) October 2, 2026

12. The Idiot Hermit Kingdom, in progress https://t.co/Ls3KBUI6eE — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) October 2, 2026

13. The first big dip was for Covid followed by recovery. The second is all downhill. Look at Canada. https://t.co/OLSsg4ZBGE — Dr. Brian Goldman (@NightShiftMD) October 2, 2026

14. Being a global a**hole is bad for business https://t.co/MSIppLajjv — Derek Cressman (@DerekCressman) October 2, 2026

15. Here’s Trump increasing the trade deficit by being *almost* repulsive, and oppressive as COVID. Or, I guess in his mind (because he’s also pig ignorant and doesn’t know what a trade deficit is) he’d say they’re ripping us off by refusing to vacation here. https://t.co/IK3TpDpb5b — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) October 1, 2026

17. I decided to stop going around the last election bc a Trump presidency was kind of foreseen to be a massive danger to me and my friends going to the US. Friends said I was overexaggerating lmao. Like, why the fuck would I risk going to Fascist Island. https://t.co/amJgjtnGjP — 🏳️‍⚧️ Slaiydanimate 🏳️‍⚧️ (@Jaiydanimate) October 1, 2026

18. It’s “mind boggling” why people are reluctant? Fear I think is the main driver. https://t.co/3SoiKsx3BK pic.twitter.com/hIeYZQFvGq — Jen Hassum (@jenhassum) October 2, 2026

19. Thanks to Trump, America is the only major country in the world seeing fewer tourists. When you tell the world they’re not welcome, they stop coming, and our economy pays the price. https://t.co/NyjkeEmDFX — Senator Ruben Gallego (@SenRubenGallego) October 3, 2026