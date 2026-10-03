Life donald trump the US tourism

Tourism chiefs can’t understand why the number of visitors to the US has dropped by 2 million in the past year, and people are happy to solve the mystery for them

Michael White. Updated October 3rd, 2026

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The tourism industry in the US is in crisis.

That’s the message from a report by the Semafor outlet this week, finding that “overseas visitors to the US are on track to drop by almost two million year-on-year, with even the FIFA Men’s World Cup failing to arrest the decline in tourism.”

“We’re the only major country in the world losing visitation,” the head of the US Travel Association is quoted as saying. “It’s mind-boggling.”

The report says there’s been a big drop in visitors from places like Canada and several European countries. Now what could possibly be turning people from those countries away?

Well, people had some ideas…

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