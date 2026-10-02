Politics Question Time Suella Braverman

Suella Braverman trying to convince this man he’s not English is like the very essence of Reform and his A++ response was simply brilliant

John Plunkett. Updated October 2nd, 2026

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Question Time wouldn’t be Question Time without a Reform UK-er on the panel – when are they not? – and this time it was the turn of Tory turncoat, Suella Braverman.

And if you want an insight into the very essence of Nigel Farage’s party and the sort of people who inhabit it, then it is surely this exchange in which Braverman attempts to convince this particular Question Time audience member that he is not in fact English.

And while it was especially revealing of Braverman and his party, it is also notable for the audience member’s especially considered and absolutely bloody brilliant answer.

Here is a little bit more context of the discussion around the exchange.

And we reckon these people said it best.

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