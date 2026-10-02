Politics Question Time Suella Braverman
Suella Braverman trying to convince this man he’s not English is like the very essence of Reform and his A++ response was simply brilliant
Question Time wouldn’t be Question Time without a Reform UK-er on the panel – when are they not? – and this time it was the turn of Tory turncoat, Suella Braverman.
And if you want an insight into the very essence of Nigel Farage’s party and the sort of people who inhabit it, then it is surely this exchange in which Braverman attempts to convince this particular Question Time audience member that he is not in fact English.
And while it was especially revealing of Braverman and his party, it is also notable for the audience member’s especially considered and absolutely bloody brilliant answer.
"What you've done is reinforced the
racist argument, the amount of times I've been told I'm not English…"
Suella Braverman tries telling this black man he can't consider himself English.
Absolutely disgusting that we have MPs in the country who talk like this openly! pic.twitter.com/t9u0v1zQ56
— G.T (@gingerrtom) October 2, 2026
Here is a little bit more context of the discussion around the exchange.
“If someone's going to call themselves English, I presume you've got an idea in mind?”
What does it mean to be ‘English’? Watch Reform UK’s Suella Braverman and Labour’s Miatta Fahnbulleh debate on #bbcqt
Watch now: https://t.co/N8rHbriMfX pic.twitter.com/VzGRd7y7BD
— BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) October 1, 2026
And we reckon these people said it best.