Suella Braverman trying to convince this man he’s not English is like the very essence of Reform and his A++ response was simply brilliant

Politics Question Time Suella Braverman

Question Time wouldn’t be Question Time without a Reform UK-er on the panel – when are they not? – and this time it was the turn of Tory turncoat, Suella Braverman.

And if you want an insight into the very essence of Nigel Farage’s party and the sort of people who inhabit it, then it is surely this exchange in which Braverman attempts to convince this particular Question Time audience member that he is not in fact English.

And while it was especially revealing of Braverman and his party, it is also notable for the audience member’s especially considered and absolutely bloody brilliant answer.

"What you've done is reinforced the

racist argument, the amount of times I've been told I'm not English…" Suella Braverman tries telling this black man he can't consider himself English. Absolutely disgusting that we have MPs in the country who talk like this openly! pic.twitter.com/t9u0v1zQ56 — G.T (@gingerrtom) October 2, 2026

Here is a little bit more context of the discussion around the exchange.

“If someone's going to call themselves English, I presume you've got an idea in mind?” What does it mean to be ‘English’? Watch Reform UK’s Suella Braverman and Labour’s Miatta Fahnbulleh debate on #bbcqt Watch now: https://t.co/N8rHbriMfX pic.twitter.com/VzGRd7y7BD — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) October 1, 2026

And we reckon these people said it best.

1. This man has a cockney accent only rivalled by Frank Butcher but there are flag paedophiles who want to tell you he’s not English https://t.co/tVkzEPkEoM — Congolesa Rice (@judeinlondon) October 2, 2026

2. There have been some pitiful politicians in this country over the last… well, forever. None so pitiful as Braverman. All she has is culture wars, identity politics; there is no central, moral force guiding her direction. If tomorrow it suits to say something else, she will. https://t.co/9LC0rKYu8E — Ben Coley (@BenColeyGolf) October 2, 2026

4. We have to be able to call this out for what it is. Racism. I have mixed race kids born in England. They are proudly English. Braverman is a disgrace and frankly an embarrassing shitshow who can’t articulate herself or maintain a plausible argument. — richard (@buckers772) October 1, 2026

5. A total car crash for Suella Braverman on Question Time. Asked whether an English person has to be white, she couldn’t give an answer. After being dismantled by Julia Lopez earlier, she looked completely rattled. Reform is consumed by identity politics. pic.twitter.com/9RO7wC0VDP — Crewkerne Man (@CrewkerneMan) October 1, 2026

6. 🚨Quick somebody call an ambulance…Suella Braverman has just been in one of the worst car crashes on national TV ever…🚨 Never Vote Reform #bbcqt

pic.twitter.com/YQJ04zPSPp — Socialist Opera Singer (@OperaSocialist) October 1, 2026

7. Congratulations to Suella Braverman for her Question Time appearance – I didn't think it was possible for her to come across as any more deranged and stupid than usual, but she somehow managed it.#bbcqt — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) October 1, 2026

8. A black man "I'm an Englishman" Braverman "well…actually…no you're not" An MP sitting in an English parliament involved in making laws to protect us all tells every black and brown person BORN here that they aren't actually English- because she set the bar at five… pic.twitter.com/mIRd2eKUh8 — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) October 2, 2026