Politics jacob rees-mogg tucker carlson

Congratulations if you had ‘Tucker Carlson defends Hitler and makes Jacob Rees-Mogg look like the voice of reason’ on your bingo card – 21 resounding facepalms

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 5th, 2026

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For reasons known best to himself and his accountant, Jacob Rees-Mogg allowed far-right conspiracy theorist Tucker Carlson into his home to record an episode of his podcast – imaginatively named The Tucker Carlson Show.

Move aside, Hemingway – there’s a new wordsmith in town.

If Rees-Mogg’s intention were to make himself appear more moderate by comparison, then it was mission accomplished. One of Carlson’s talking points was why Hitler had a sound argument for invading Poland, and that the UK should have stayed out of World War II.

Here’s the crucial segment.

“It was fundamental. It was the classic Good versus Evil.”

“Has the UK benefited from it?”

“We did the right thing.”

Many people found themselves in a very curious position, on the same side of the argument as the man who –

Rejoiced at the rise in the number of UK foodbanks,

Left passive-aggressive notes to shame Whitehall workers who were working from home,

Worst of all – described the victims of the horrific Grenfell Tower fire as lacking common sense for following the instructions they had been given.

These comments cover the general attitude to the exchange.

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