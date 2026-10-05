Congratulations if you had ‘Tucker Carlson defends Hitler and makes Jacob Rees-Mogg look like the voice of reason’ on your bingo card – 21 resounding facepalms

Politics jacob rees-mogg tucker carlson

For reasons known best to himself and his accountant, Jacob Rees-Mogg allowed far-right conspiracy theorist Tucker Carlson into his home to record an episode of his podcast – imaginatively named The Tucker Carlson Show.

Move aside, Hemingway – there’s a new wordsmith in town.

If Rees-Mogg’s intention were to make himself appear more moderate by comparison, then it was mission accomplished. One of Carlson’s talking points was why Hitler had a sound argument for invading Poland, and that the UK should have stayed out of World War II.

Here’s the crucial segment.

Tucker Carlson defends Hitler’s decision to invade Poland, arguing that Britain shouldn’t have fought the Nazis: “The UK had nothing to do with it, at all, and they destroyed their empire and their country fighting this war that they still pretend was a good idea, but it wasn’t” https://t.co/P5HgeMizlx — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 2, 2026

“It was fundamental. It was the classic Good versus Evil.” “Has the UK benefited from it?” “We did the right thing.”

Many people found themselves in a very curious position, on the same side of the argument as the man who –

Rejoiced at the rise in the number of UK foodbanks, Left passive-aggressive notes to shame Whitehall workers who were working from home, Worst of all – described the victims of the horrific Grenfell Tower fire as lacking common sense for following the instructions they had been given.

These comments cover the general attitude to the exchange.

1. The Vice President's bestie is defending Hitler again… https://t.co/tnXIm7S1v9 — Phil Magness (@PhilWMagness) October 2, 2026

2. When @TuckerCarlson lionized an antisemitic crank who said Churchill was the chief villain of WW2, @JDVance defended him. Then Tucker mainstreamed a Holocaust-denying white supremacist… and JD defended him. Now, Tucker says it wasn't a good idea FOR BRITAIN TO BEAT HITLER. https://t.co/2hOSjz6rPe — Jason Hart (@jasonahart) October 3, 2026

3. 🚨🚨 Tucker Carlson insists three times that Hitler "did not want to go to war with the UK," and twice demands that Jacob Rees-Mogg "acknowledge" it. Hitler "didn't want war" with Britain the way a mugger doesn't want a fight with his victim. He wanted Britain to stand aside… pic.twitter.com/KzozrLYcEl — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) October 2, 2026

4. Tucker Carlson asking why Britain took part in World War II is an example of how deep down in the gutter much of contemporary discourse is. — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) October 3, 2026

5. A racist antisemite who supports Putin’s war against Ukraine is now defending Hitler. Shocking. https://t.co/Kgk1KV7Urq pic.twitter.com/CxTJCTxtY8 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 2, 2026

6. Carlson apparently bemused by the idea that anyone should believe it was a good idea to stop Hitler. Rees-Mogg not normally my favourite pundit but he does a good job here https://t.co/peHrTqI41J — Gideon Rachman (@gideonrachman) October 2, 2026

8. Tucker Carlson going full Nazi was on my 2026 bingo card tbf https://t.co/hln50Cp9Vy — Bella Wallersteiner 🇺🇦 (@BellaWallerstei) October 3, 2026

9. Interesting how affinity for Hitler and Putin go hand in hand. https://t.co/Ak7orgQTc0 — Max Boot 🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@MaxBoot) October 3, 2026

10. The most revealing part is "At least you could have a European language spoken in your country." To Tucker, an England subjugated by Nazi Germany is preferable to one with a large nonwhite population. https://t.co/hIIdLJ65oD — Cathy Young 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@CathyYoung63) October 3, 2026