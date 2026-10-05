US donald trump

Petulant Trump published the phone number of the senator who’s blocking plans for permanent Daylight Savings and extra golf time – 24 top takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 5th, 2026

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We cross now to the whiniest little baby in the world – the one who just happens to have access to the nuclear codes.

We are, of course, referring to Donald J Trump, bankrupter of casinos, serial philanderer, starter of an unwinnable war, and self-styled stable genius who thinks the price of prescription drugs can be cut by 700 per cent. It’s the loser version of that Maximus Decimus Meridius speech from Gladiator. Minimus Dickimus Mushroomus – according to eyewitness reports we wish we’d never heard.

He’s been losing his sh__ mind over a Repubican Senator’s opposition to the Sunshine Protection Act, which would leave many parts of the US on Daylight Savings Time, providing Trump with lighter nights and, therefore, more time to go to golf.

Here’s Tom Cotton’s argument against changing from the current system of altering the clocks twice a year.

And here, quite shockingly – even for Trump – is the president’s furious rant on Truth Social.

tl;dr – ‘Everyone needs to do what I say. Here’s the private phone number of somebody who disagrees with me. Go and harrass him.’

A reporter asked Trump why he posted the senator’s number.

Well, that explained nothing. Reactions ranged from just plain gobsmacked to borderline hysterical. Here are some favourites.

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