Petulant Trump published the phone number of the senator who’s blocking plans for permanent Daylight Savings and extra golf time – 24 top takedowns
We cross now to the whiniest little baby in the world – the one who just happens to have access to the nuclear codes.
We are, of course, referring to Donald J Trump, bankrupter of casinos, serial philanderer, starter of an unwinnable war, and self-styled stable genius who thinks the price of prescription drugs can be cut by 700 per cent. It’s the loser version of that Maximus Decimus Meridius speech from Gladiator. Minimus Dickimus Mushroomus – according to eyewitness reports we wish we’d never heard.
He’s been losing his sh__ mind over a Repubican Senator’s opposition to the Sunshine Protection Act, which would leave many parts of the US on Daylight Savings Time, providing Trump with lighter nights and, therefore, more time to go to golf.
Here’s Tom Cotton’s argument against changing from the current system of altering the clocks twice a year.
No one likes changing the clock, me included, but Congress has enacted permanent Daylight Savings Time multiple times before and repealed it each time once Americans experienced absurdly late sunrises in the winter. Arkansans don’t want their kids going to school in the pitch dark, and I’ll always put Arkansas first.
— Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) October 3, 2026
And here, quite shockingly – even for Trump – is the president’s furious rant on Truth Social.
President Trump gives out Tom Cotton’s cell number over the daylight savings bill. https://t.co/Skc386QSlj
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 3, 2026
tl;dr – ‘Everyone needs to do what I say. Here’s the private phone number of somebody who disagrees with me. Go and harrass him.’
A reporter asked Trump why he posted the senator’s number.
Q: Why did you post Tom Cotton’s phone number?
TRUMP: We want to get away from this ridiculous custom of twice a year turning your clocks back … Tom Cotton is holding it up. You know who wants it? The farmers. Sports wants it. They would like to play tennis at night, would like to play golf a little bit
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 3, 2026
Well, that explained nothing. Reactions ranged from just plain gobsmacked to borderline hysterical. Here are some favourites.