Petulant Trump published the phone number of the senator who’s blocking plans for permanent Daylight Savings and extra golf time – 24 top takedowns

US donald trump

We cross now to the whiniest little baby in the world – the one who just happens to have access to the nuclear codes.

We are, of course, referring to Donald J Trump, bankrupter of casinos, serial philanderer, starter of an unwinnable war, and self-styled stable genius who thinks the price of prescription drugs can be cut by 700 per cent. It’s the loser version of that Maximus Decimus Meridius speech from Gladiator. Minimus Dickimus Mushroomus – according to eyewitness reports we wish we’d never heard.

He’s been losing his sh__ mind over a Repubican Senator’s opposition to the Sunshine Protection Act, which would leave many parts of the US on Daylight Savings Time, providing Trump with lighter nights and, therefore, more time to go to golf.

Here’s Tom Cotton’s argument against changing from the current system of altering the clocks twice a year.

No one likes changing the clock, me included, but Congress has enacted permanent Daylight Savings Time multiple times before and repealed it each time once Americans experienced absurdly late sunrises in the winter. Arkansans don’t want their kids going to school in the pitch dark, and I’ll always put Arkansas first. — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) October 3, 2026

And here, quite shockingly – even for Trump – is the president’s furious rant on Truth Social.

President Trump gives out Tom Cotton’s cell number over the daylight savings bill. https://t.co/Skc386QSlj — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 3, 2026

tl;dr – ‘Everyone needs to do what I say. Here’s the private phone number of somebody who disagrees with me. Go and harrass him.’

A reporter asked Trump why he posted the senator’s number.

Q: Why did you post Tom Cotton’s phone number? TRUMP: We want to get away from this ridiculous custom of twice a year turning your clocks back … Tom Cotton is holding it up. You know who wants it? The farmers. Sports wants it. They would like to play tennis at night, would like to play golf a little bit — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 3, 2026

Well, that explained nothing. Reactions ranged from just plain gobsmacked to borderline hysterical. Here are some favourites.

2. Trump is doxing his own senator’s phone number because he wouldn’t vote to get rid of daylight saving time. This is shit a mob boss would do. — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) October 3, 2026

3. Never ever will Trump not eventually destroy you if you are close to him. He throws everyone under the bus. Hes not just the worst President ever, he is in the top ten of worst AMERICANS ever https://t.co/jxypI0nJ7I — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) October 3, 2026

4. How did we end up with him as President. This is ridiculous https://t.co/oSRc7UgWDZ — Barbara Othmer (@OthmerBarbara) October 4, 2026

5. He truly might be ignorant enough to believe that there will literally be an extra hour of daylight each day if this law is passed. https://t.co/7rRo99Izf4 — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) October 3, 2026

6. I don't really care about Daylight Savings Time one way or another. But the president tweeting the personal phone number of a US senator who won't vote his way on something—let alone something relatively minor—is just absolutely unhinged, psychotic behavior. — Brad Polumbo (@brad_polumbo) October 3, 2026

7. Could one of the 10,000 people with Trump's cell number please post it in the replies? Thanks! https://t.co/mjlSLvBEqt — George Conway ⚖️🇺🇸 (@gtconway3d) October 3, 2026

8. Trump wanting permanent daylight savings time is on brand for someone who played golf in the evening but never walked his kid to the bus stop on a dark morning. — Warren (@swd2) October 3, 2026

9. Publicly upbraiding and calling for the harassment of a loyal Senate ally over *checks notes* daylight savings on the eve of what's shaping up to be a disastrous election cycle is peak late-stage Trumpism. https://t.co/muU9oOyDPu — Isaac Schorr (@isaac_schorr) October 3, 2026

10. Fresh off his resounding defeat in Iran our fearless POTUS now sets his sights on……Daylight Savings Time. — NoelCaslerComedy (@caslernoel) October 3, 2026

11. I don’t think this is an appropriate response to @SenTomCotton opposing the sunshine protection act as it relates to daylight savings time. Also Tom you’re going to need a new number. pic.twitter.com/UHtVJ1nUr5 — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) October 3, 2026