Somebody asked millennials about ‘things they were taught to accept that they’re glad younger generations are rejecting’ – 22 genuine cultural improvements

Life r/AskReddit

People who enjoy engaging in the culture wars, aka social media addicts, love whipping up conflict between the generations, as anyone who has ever read the phrase ‘ok Boomer’ will be well aware of.

But actually, we all have a lot to learn from people both older and younger than us, as they’ve been discussing on the AskReddit page after user millennialandlost posed this question:

Millennials, what’s something our generation was taught to accept that you’re glad younger generations are rejecting?

Lots of people had thoughts on the stuff they’re pleased to see being pushed back on, like these…

1.

‘That discussing your working conditions or pay with your coworkers is wrong.’

–CrazyPlato

2.

‘Being expected to be reachable for work outside work hours just because you own a phone.’

–BornIllustrator640

3.

‘The idea that being exhausted and miserable is just the price of being an adult.’

–Long-Fig-8441

4.

‘If someone is mean to you, that just means they like you.’

–bzkitty

5.

‘I love seeing younger retail/service workers take down and just not cater to rude customers. I never would have dared.’

–KirinG

6.

‘Young people addressing their mental well-being and seeking help when needed without shame is a huge advancement.’

–Maoleficent

7.

‘Women not having to wear heels to go out. Seeing young women wearing sneakers to go out dancing was liberating.’

–Medical-Potato5920

8.

‘Personally, I think we were kind of taught to put up with anything and everything at work so it is nice seeing these new generations put an end into that.

Also, I read somewhere that Gen Z is turning down promotions because they don’t value the extra five dollars an hour more than they do work life balance.’

–millennialandlost

9.

‘I like the concept that you don’t have to maintain relationships with people that make you miserable just because you are related. It’s sad that our youngers feel the need to go no contact with family but I’m glad that they can.’

–imfamousoz

10.

‘If you work hard enough, if you go that extra mile, if you take just a bit more guff, you’ll get that promotion/raise/job.

Watching Gen Z tell the corporate world to take hustle culture and shove it up its ass has been entertaining.’

–CrazedRaven01

11.

‘It’s nice to see younger gens drinking less alcohol. I was made to think it was normal to get blind drunk every weekend from 15 years old. Insane. I feel like I’m still paying for that 20 years later.’

–just_let_go_