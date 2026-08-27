US

This Maga Republican’s sad family anecdote really wasn’t the argument against affordable healthcare she seemed to think

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 27th, 2026

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When Republican Senator Lindsey Graham died suddenly, a strange US law allowed the party to nominate a caretaker senator, and they chose his sister, Darline Graham.

Despite that looking very undemocratic from this side of the pond, she has impressed the party enough to secure the nomination to run for the office in her own right when the midterm elections happen in November.

She may not technically have the qualifications for office – or the experience – but what she lacks in those areas, she more than makes up for in her batshit devotion to the GOP’s opposition to anything that might make the lives of ordinary people easier, like affordable healthcare.

Here she is with a family anecdote to support her opposition to government-run healthcare. It’s quite the thing.

Yes, that’s right. Darline’s argument is ‘My parents didn’t have universal healthcare, and they died young.’

Barack Obama holding up his hands in a questioning gesture.

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In hypocrisy news …

And this.

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Source Acyn Image Screengrab