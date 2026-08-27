This Maga Republican’s sad family anecdote really wasn’t the argument against affordable healthcare she seemed to think

US

When Republican Senator Lindsey Graham died suddenly, a strange US law allowed the party to nominate a caretaker senator, and they chose his sister, Darline Graham.

Despite that looking very undemocratic from this side of the pond, she has impressed the party enough to secure the nomination to run for the office in her own right when the midterm elections happen in November.

Lindsey Graham’s sister Darline Graham has won the Republican primary for U.S. Senate in South Carolina. She has zero qualifications for office. pic.twitter.com/v7aNHTlvT7 — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) August 26, 2026

She may not technically have the qualifications for office – or the experience – but what she lacks in those areas, she more than makes up for in her batshit devotion to the GOP’s opposition to anything that might make the lives of ordinary people easier, like affordable healthcare.

Here she is with a family anecdote to support her opposition to government-run healthcare. It’s quite the thing.

Darline Graham: Government run health care…. bad idea after bad idea. Annie Andrews backs it all. I have a different background. My parents worked long, hard hours. If that were sick, they had to get up and go to work. My mother passed away when I was 11 and my father just over… pic.twitter.com/fvFCrmudhi — Acyn (@Acyn) August 26, 2026

Yes, that’s right. Darline’s argument is ‘My parents didn’t have universal healthcare, and they died young.’

Tweeters weighed in.

1.

🚨Darline Graham just made the most IDIOTIC argument against healthcare: “Government run health care. bad idea… My parents worked long, hard hours. If they were sick, they had to get up and go to work. My mother passed away when I was 11 and my father just over a year later.” pic.twitter.com/oA6DaspV6x — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) August 26, 2026

2.

The GOP healthcare plan is finally announced,

and it appears to be "work yourself to death before your kids can grow up." https://t.co/TgraLmdnEx — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) August 26, 2026

3.

4.

Just work until you die. South Carolina voters must like nepotism. https://t.co/sMfw4rVZs3 — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) August 26, 2026

5.

What a gift for us in 69 Days… https://t.co/ZzGTwDeMfM — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) August 26, 2026

6.

Fun fact: we enjoyed state run health care in the military. Worked fine. https://t.co/HckLbuV1mc — Wuk (@wukanimation) August 26, 2026

7.

“Accessible healthcare for all is a horrible idea. My parents never got healthcare and both died, orphaning me at 12” The woman is a NATURAL https://t.co/tQWHTQ6vh4 — Vols Over All Y’all (@VolsAF) August 26, 2026

8.

So I guess Trump didn’t need to lower their MAGA diabetes meds by 900% after all… @DarlineGrahamSC https://t.co/BNhfPeBKoV — PoliticOhMyGawd (@PoliticOhMyGawd) August 26, 2026

9.

"Dying is better than living" is probably not the winning message she thinks it is. https://t.co/SGJKk1slln — B̶l̶u̶e̶ C̶h̶e̶c̶k̶ Beth! (@BlueCheckBeth) August 26, 2026

10.

Mrs. Graham Nordone says her family suffered and died without health care and apparently thinks yours should too. Call me crazy, but as a doctor, I believe there are few responsibilities more fundamental to government than keeping its citizens healthy and safe. No family should… https://t.co/KK7KX9nxc6 — Dr. Annie Andrews (@AnnieAndrewsMD) August 26, 2026

11.

this is the craziest argument against universal health care i have ever heard https://t.co/jbEVnLj8w5 — Brett Meiselas (@BMeiselas) August 26, 2026

12.

Darline Graham wins her SC Senate primary by slamming "government-run healthcare" then admits her parents worked sick until they died, mom when she was11 Healthcare lobbyists spent a record $868M in 2025 protecting this cruelty Stop calling it toughnesspic.twitter.com/iZ2ObuzDDZ — Kayla (@KaylaDavis2000) August 27, 2026

13.

She is a weapons grade fuckwit. — Lord Monsieur Prepuce 🕯🇬🇧🇮🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺 (@MPrepuce) August 26, 2026

14.

“My parents died so fuck yours too,” is quite the argument against reasonable healthcare https://t.co/6SSXMOWRbS — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) August 26, 2026

15.

these people booing sound like literal sheep as Darline Graham criticizes Dr. Annie Andrews for supporting "government-run healthcare" before bragging of her parents that "if they were sick, they had to get up and go to work … my mother passed away when I was 11 and my father… pic.twitter.com/izQSTsIF9k — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 26, 2026

In hypocrisy news …

And after her parents died, Darline here relied on… wait for it… government assistance. https://t.co/uLeVN4ZJnu — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) August 26, 2026

And this.

Her brother became her guardian so she'd have access to his military benefits, benefits which include government run healthcare. — Elizabeth Quinn-nolistsplease (@julepandme) August 26, 2026

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Source Acyn Image Screengrab